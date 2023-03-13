STONINGTON — A small turnout and concerns from opposition on both sides of the debate left residents unsatisfied in a proposed short-term rental ordinance that would have established a registry and sought middle ground, leading to its rejection at referendum Monday.
The ballot measure, which sought adoption of a set of short-term rental regulations, registration requirements and other policies in the hope of minimizing potential negative impact on neighborhoods, was voted down by a 2-1 margin, with 694 voting against and only 342 supporting it.
“I think, really, we were prepared for this. A lot of people put a lot of time, work and effort into this, but it is a complicated subject,” said First Selectman Danielle Chesebrough. “Across the country, towns and states are dealing with the best way to handle STRs, but there is a fine balance when talking about owner rights.”
With the rejection, officials said there would not be enough time remaining to consider revisiting the subject before the coming election. Chesebrough said it would be up to the next administration if and how to move forward.
Check back for complete coverage on Tuesday and in The Westerly Sun on Wednesday.
