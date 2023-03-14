STONINGTON — The town's efforts to find middle ground on a short-term rental ordinance apparently fell short of residents' expectations, leading to its rejection at referendum Monday by a more than 2-1 ratio.
The ballot measure, which sought adoption of a set of short-term rental regulations, registration requirements and other policies in the hope of minimizing negative impacts on neighborhoods, was rejected, with 694 opposed and only 342 supporting it. Despite several community conversations and development of the policy over a three-year period, officials were met with concerns from both sides at a town meeting last month.
First Selectman Danielle Chesebrough said she felt officials had done their best to try and satisfy the need to protect the rights of both neighbors and property owners, but were aware heading into the referendum that it would not likely pass.
“I think, really, we were prepared for this. A lot of people put a lot of time, work and effort into this, but it is a complicated subject,” said First Selectman Danielle Chesebrough. “Across the country, towns and states are dealing with the best way to handle STRs, but there is a fine balance when talking about owner rights.”
The referendum drew a total of 1,036 voters, a turnout of just 7%.
With the rejection, officials said there would not be enough time remaining to consider revisiting the subject before the fall election. Chesebrough said it would be up to the next administration if and how to move forward.
“There are a lot of things going on in town right now, and it will be important to remain focused and see those projects to completion,” Chesebrough said.
During a public hearing at Stonington High School in late February, several property owners expressed concerns that the ordinance would have overstepped personal rights by requiring owners of properties to pay registration fees and submit to oversight in private matters. Others who spoke as neighbors of homes that have used units for STRs in the past complained that the regulations amount to nothing more than “data collection.”
Either way, the two opposing views agreed on one aspect of the ordinance: the proposal “has no teeth,” and would likely do very little to address the concerns surrounding short-term rental properties.
Under the proposed ordinance, those who failed to register would have been given a $250 fine, receive a written warning noting the date of the recorded violation, and given 10 business days to register or appeal, with additional penalties for those who did not respond.
For property owners who spoke against the ordinance, the concerns were heavily centered on the public registration and reporting process associated with STR units.
Glenn Frishman, a former finance board member, expressed concerns that the ordinance, as written, would unintentionally open a door for officials to step into the private affairs of citizens.
“This is nothing more than an unwarranted intrusion into the private affairs of property owners,” Frishman said. “We have a very proactive police department here and if people have concerns regarding behavior, they should contact the police.”
Chesebrough said she wished there were other options available to the town, but there are no regulations coming from the state and there isn’t enough time before the election to tackle this matter again.
“I wish there were other options, but I just can’t see us getting to a better end result. I am sorry it seems so many may not be happy with it,” Chesebrough said. “This was a resident-driven process and this is where the residents drove the process.”
