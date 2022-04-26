STONINGTON — A vocal minority concerned over increases in town spending in the upcoming fiscal year weren’t able to find enough support to overturn the proposal put forth by elected officials as voters passed the 2022-23 fiscal budget at referendum despite just 6% of the community casting ballots.
The small turnout led to residents voting 523-381 to approve a $76.75 million combined general government, education and capital improvement budget that represents a nearly 4.7% increase in spending over the current fiscal year. With the proposed plan, the town’s mill rate will be set at 23.85 mills, a 0.8% decrease.
First Selectman Danielle Chesebrough said that with the budget now passed, the board will shift gears to focus on numerous infrastructure projects and other needs in several areas of the community.
“We are focusing on the many ongoing projects we have underway like awarding a bid for the work on the Mystic River Boathouse, starting the assessment phase at the Stillman Avenue mill, finalizing the Al Harvey Road (land purchase), getting prepared for the design and engineering phase of the water loop project, and launching our new housing loan program,” she said.
The referendum drew few voters, with districts 1 and 3 drawing the largest turnout at just 7%. The measure was approved at all three voting locations, passing 159-99 in districts 1 and 3, 217-185 in district 2 and 147-97 in districts 4 and 5.
The budget approved Tuesday includes $25.27 million for general government operations, $38.98 million for education, $7.73 million for debt service and $4.76 million for capital improvements. General government spending is up by nearly $1.4 million, while education spending would increase by $600,000 in the upcoming year.
Debt liability will drop by $300,000 in the coming year.
To help alleviate the burden for any additional spending, members of the Board of Finance deliberated regarding use of the town’s undesignated funds to help offset expenses. In dipping into the fund balance, Chesebrough said town policy calls for Stonington to maintain a reserve with two months of operating funds, plus an additional $1 million.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.