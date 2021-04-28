STONINGTON — Voters approved a $73.14 million total budget for the coming year on Tuesday, allowing officials to move forward with setting a mill rate that will represent a 2.10% increase over the current fiscal year.
Residents approved the annual budget recommended by the Board of Finance on April 1 at referendum by a 451-228 margin. The budget will require that the town set its mill rate at 23.85 mills for the 2021-22 fiscal year, representing a 0.49-mill increase.
“Creating this budget took months of work from so many people in town, from the department heads and their staff to the Board of Finance and so many others,” First Selectman Danielle Chesebrough said, thanking those involved before adjourning the annual town meeting.
The annual referendum drew a 5% voter turnout, officials said. Voters in Districts 1 and 3 approved the measure with 119 in favor, while 61 people voted no; in District 2, voters approved the measure with 189 “yes” votes to 85 “no” votes; and voters in districts 4 and 5 approved the measure 143-82.
The newly approved budget will include $23.89 million for general government operations, $38.34 million for Stonington Public Schools, $8.13 million for debt service and $2.77 million in capital improvement project funding. The budget represents a $1.58 million increase in spending over the current fiscal year.
The budget, which was crafted following numerous workshops in March, includes a 2.5% increase in education spending, while general government and debt spending would increase by $319,000, or 1%. The capital improvement budget represents a 13.7% increase in spending, or $335,000.
Chesebrough said that for the median taxpayer, with a home valued at an estimated $300,000, the increase would amount to about $147 in additional taxes over the course of the year.
Board of Finance Chairman Tim O'Brien said in early April that it was a difficult budget to consider, with finance members working to identify and separate the needs from the wants as taxpayers continue to face challenging economic conditions as a result of the COVID-19 pandemic. He said strong communication and efforts by department leaders to explain each dollar helped in the process and aided in allowing the board to balance town needs against the taxpayers' ability to pay.
"We really did listen to what the needs of town are, not just what the wants of the town are. Sometimes that can be a hard thing to differentiate between," O'Brien said.
The Board of Finance passed its recommendation following a relatively quiet public hearing that saw few comments and 27 total letters submitted on just three line items. Letters included 25 opinions supporting the proposed budget for Mystic & Noank Library, a request passed as presented, as well as a letter of support for hiring a community outreach specialist to join the Stonington Human Services staff. One person criticized officials for not investing enough in open space.
The 0.49-mill increase comes after the Board of Selectmen, acting in accordance with Gov. Ned Lamont’s orders at the beginning of the COVID-19 pandemic, had passed a zero-increase mill rate for the 2020-21 fiscal year, an effort that was done in part to combat financial challenges on taxpayers.
While the budget is a complete spending and revenue plan for the coming fiscal year, O'Brien explained earlier this month that it does not include any proposed spending or allocation of funds from the American Rescue Plan Act stimulus.
Town officials said the guidelines for how the money could be spent continues to be unclear, which makes allocating the funding before it is received nearly impossible. — municipalities expect more guidance in May. Also, funding will be dispersed over a three-year period, which officials said could impact how it is used in the community.
O'Brien said that by excluding these funds from the coming budget plan, the town will not be left in a position where it is having to use special allocations or is left with unanticipated costs.
"We are still looking for clarity on how the American Rescue Plan funds may be used and what will be available," he said. "This budget as crafted will not be impacted by that whatsoever."
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.