STONINGTON — When Army and Korean War veteran Anthony L. Lombardo first learned that Pawcatuck residents were not eligible to have their names added to the Westerly War Veterans Memorial monument in 2017, he said that he knew he had an uphill battle to see those from the western side of the Pawcatuck River get the recognition they deserved.
Lombardo never expected that just a few years later, he would have received a level of community support that he was able to sidestep a legal roadblock, find and secure a prominent site for the monument and come up with a design that will be able to honor approximately 7,000 known local residents who have served the military in some capacity since World War II.
“There was a 75-year gap in recognition, and when I brought it to the town’s attention and to (First Selectman) Danielle (Chesebrough), she simply asked, ‘How can we help,’” Lombardo said Wednesday. “Since that time, everything has kind of fallen into place naturally and I couldn’t be happier with the support and comments I’ve received.”
The only thing left standing between Lombardo and announcing construction is the fundraising — and a summer fun awareness campaign aims to see the money raised, free of taxpayer dollars, by this coming Veterans Day.
Organization of fundraising efforts, which has been spearheaded by Executive Administrative Assistant Stacey Haskell, has already led to the volunteer effort receiving $13,460 in donations as of Wednesday afternoon. Chesebrough said the effort has already seen donations of as little as $5, with the largest being $10,000.
Chesebrough, who praised Haskell’s determination and dedication during off-hours and weekends to work with Lombardo, the Harley P. Chase VFW Post 1265 and advisory committee members in moving fundraising forward, said what is more exciting is that the committee has secured a table and tent that will be used to distribute materials and solicit donations during upcoming summer fun events.
“There are some really exciting opportunities here to push the needle on these fundraising efforts,” Chesebrough said this week. “The tables will allow us to bring exposure to the project and to get support from those in the community who may not be aware of what we are doing. We are looking forward to sharing our ideas.”
With the COVID-19 pandemic and economic instability over the past year, Lombardo said he has been overwhelmed by the many local residents, officials and business owners who have stepped up to try and make his dream a reality.
After an attempted partnership with the town and Pawcatuck Fire Department failed to find a home for the conceptual monument due to long-established deed restrictions, he returned to the drawing board and asked for help from town officials. Over the past year, the community responded and a partnership with the Board of Police Commissioners was developed which would allow the project to be constructed in front of the Stonington Police Department.
The conceptual design for the memorial, which has since been developed by members of the committee, calls for use of Vermont granite to honor an estimated 7,000 individuals who have served the nation over the past 85 years. The proposed monument will be octagonal in shape and cover approximately 100 square feet, with a surrounding sidewalk rimming the foundation to be built by the town. The project is expected to cost $178,000 with added assistance from volunteers in installing the monument.
Once built, officials said names of those who are serving the country would be added as part of a ceremony each year.
“It has been a great experience, just hearing from everyone what they think about the monument and how much they want to help,” Lombardo said. “It is a great feeling to be able to think I will be able to see this completed.”
Chesebrough said the committee was expected to begin the fundraising campaign on July Fourth with a presence during the annual parade in Stonington Borough. The table and tent will also be used by volunteers throughout the summer at events including the Stonington Farmers Market, Stonington Village Fair, Mystic Outdoor Arts Festival and more.
Officials are also exploring grant opportunities, she said, and has set a tentative fundraising deadline of Veterans Day to try and move the project forward. She noted that if fundraising efforts drag on, the project could be impacted by inflation.
“We are certainly going to press forward either way, but we figured that a Veterans Day deadline would give us a potentially realistic goal and allow us a point to regroup and see how things are going,” she said.
Those wishing to make a donation may do so by check to the Town of Stonington (write Stonington Veterans Monument in memo line). Checks can be dropped off in the Town Hall drop box or mailed to 152 Elm St., Stonington, CT, 06378.
Donations can also be made through the VFW Post 1265, 160 S. Broad St. in Pawcatuck, or through the organization’s Venmo account to @KenVFW1265.
