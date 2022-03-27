STONINGTON — A shift in population has led the state to shuffle Connecticut House districts, splitting the town into two representative districts for the first time. Now town officials are working to educate the public before the new districts take effect for the 2022 state elections.
Officials have unveiled a new polling district plan for the town of Stonington, a change necessitated by a shift that saw the southeastern section of town that includes downtown Mystic and Stonington Borough relocated from the 43rd Connecticut House district to the 41st district. The result will be a split of the town’s 2nd polling district, with the densest population in Pawcatuck now divided into separate districts north and south of the Route 1 corridor.
Democratic Registrar of Voters Elissa Bass and Republican Registrar of Voters Peggy Roberts said Wednesday that aside from adjusting the town’s polling district lines to properly incorporate the 41st district, the changes will provide better population balance so that all residents are more evenly represented.
For some in Stonington, it will mean voting at a different location for the 2022 November election or any related primary, if necessary.
“In order for the town to be split into two House districts, there must be distinct polling locations for each of the districts. To do that, we had to rework everything based on the new legislative lines,” Bass said.
Officials said the changes will not take effect until after the budget and/or any other spring referendums. The new districts and related information will be made available on the town’s website, stonington-ct.gov, this week and larger maps will be available for in-person viewing at Stonington Town Hall within the next week. A town meeting will also be held on April 4 at Stonington High School to provide information and provide the public with a forum to ask questions.
The redistricting comes following the state’s decision to reapportion its 151 House districts based on changes in the population over the past decade. Using data from the 2020 census, a bipartisan committee redrew lines and relocated the 42nd House District, currently represented by Republican Mike France, from southeastern Connecticut to Fairfield County.
As a result of the reapportionment, local districts were redrawn and sections of town, specifically Mystic and Stonington Borough south of the Interstate 95 corridor, will now be represented by the 41st district. That representative, Democrat Joe de la Cruz, is not seeking reelection and will have new representation following the coming election.
The redistricting will not impact State Rep. Greg Howard, who is a Pawcatuck resident and will continue to serve and seek reelection this fall to serve a second term after unseating incumbent Democrat Kate Rotella for the 43rd District in the 2020 election.
Bass and Roberts said one of the more noticeable impacts of the redistricting is a shift in the populations for each polling district. The town had seen considerable changes over the past several decades in population density within different sections of the community, and it had resulted in a widespread variation of eligible voters in each polling district.
Under the previous system, Pawcatuck had grown exponentially more populated than other parts of the community, and it resulted in 7,289 of the town’s 16,824 active registered voters falling within the 2nd district alone, which represented all of Pawcatuck.
In contrast, the town’s 3rd polling district had just 1,596 voters.
“This will allow for a more even split in each district, which along with some new polling locations should help to alleviate some of the issues we’ve seen with traffic,” Roberts said.
The redistricting plan calls for no more than 3,700 voters in any of the five districts, with district 3 in northern Pawcatuck and Stonington having the most voters at 3,681. District 5 would become the smallest polling district with 2,245 voters, while district 1 would have just over 3,100 each and districts 2 and 4 would each contain just over 3,600 voters.
Other changes as a result of the town’s redistricting will include the introduction of new polling locations. Those in district 3 will begin voting at the St. Michael School for the 2022 state election or any related primaries, an agreement that Bass and Roberts said was reached in partnership with the Rev. Dennis Perkins.
Those in district 4 will also see a change, with the polling location moved from the B.F. Hoxie Firehouse to Stonington Middle School. Bass said the change is designed to reduce traffic at the corner of Rte.1, which had become dangerous for both motorists and pedestrians, and to provide more reasonable accommodations for traffic and voters, allowing the town to be both prepared and efficient in the event of a high turnout.
Those in district 1 will vote at the Stonington Borough Firehouse; those in district 2 will vote at the former Pawcatuck Middle School; and those in district 5 will vote at the old School Administration Building on North Stonington Road.
Both Bass and Roberts reiterated that these changes will not take effect until after the budget and other spring referendums are completed, and residents should be prepared to vote for those at the same locations they always have.
Come fall, however, they said they hope residents will be understanding and ready for the change.
“There are a lot of districts that have moved or polling locations that have changed. We just want everyone to be able to know what to expect,” Roberts said.
