STONINGTON — The Stonington Town Hall, 152 Elm St., will be closed to the public for normal business on Tuesday, Election Day.
Staff will be working in the building and can be reached via email or phone at 860-535-5060, as was done during the COVID-19 closure. The reason for the closure is the main hallway of Town Hall will be utilized for the counting of absentee ballots throughout the day.
Residents who are not currently registered to vote in Stonington can take advantage of Election Day registration and should enter and exit Town Hall through the side door in the rear of the building from 6 a.m. to 8 p.m. To view the public process of absentee ballot counting, enter through the same entrance to be taken to the viewing area.
To drop off absentee ballots, place the ballot in the official drop box outside Town Hall by 8 p.m.
Due to the pandemic, the election evening gathering that usually happens at Town Hall will not be held. This year candidates and their supporters should not come into Town Hall for election results. The time-honored tradition will hopefully be back next year.
Members of the press may come to Town Hall for results, though the candidates will not be gathering there.
More than 4,000 absentee ballots have been received, with more expected. Due to this large number, the final results of the election may not be ready until late that evening, or possibly the next day.
— Sun staff
