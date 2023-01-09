STONINGTON — A $900,000 federal grant will provide the town with money for needed rehabilitation work and upgrades at the Stonington Town Dock.
Stonington was awarded the funding as part of a 2023 Consolidated Appropriations Act approved in late December, a bipartisan spending package that includes all 12 annual federal appropriations bills. Officials said the funding would enable both major maintenance of the existing facilities and upgrades to support the fishing industry and local wholesale businesses.
“We are so grateful for this funding opportunity. It will enable us to invest in essential maintenance needed at our town dock,” said First Selectman Danielle Chesebrough in a recent press release. “Stonington has a longstanding history of supporting our local fishermen and women and we want to be sure we are doing everything we can to protect their future.”
Congressman Joe Courtney said the money for Stonington is part of a subset of specific, targeted funding for local projects requested by members of Congress, known as Community Project Funding.
Courtney said after working closely with leaders in towns throughout Connecticut’s second congressional district he had identified 15 projects that were of substantial priority. Cortney’s staff said the projects, which total $21.5 million in funding, support local initiatives in Canterbury, Coventry, East Hampton, Groton, Madison, Mansfield, Plainfield, Stonington and “Connecticut’s Quiet Corner.”
In addition to those projects, the federal spending bill also includes $9.7 million for 12 other projects throughout the district that were initiated by U.S. Sen. Richard Blumenthal and U.S. Sen. Chris Murphy.
Courtney said each of the projects is designed to improve the quality of life for residents and support businesses and jobs in eastern Connecticut.
“From improved childcare services, to new affordable housing opportunities, to infrastructure upgrades that will support our fishing industry on the shoreline, and protect our environment while preparing for growth,” Courtesy said. “My office worked side-by-side with local leaders in town governments and the nonprofit sector to secure funding for these local projects, and we worked hard to win support for these critical initiatives.”
The scope of the project includes major maintenance to the town dock, specifically the north pier, which serves as the home to the state’s last commercial fishing fleet. The pier requires maintenance, including replacement pilings, framing and additional lumber in order to enhance operations, public access and build resilience to a potential rise in sea level.
No official timetable for work has been set.
“The funding will benefit the entire dock, which supports a large segment of the state’s commercial fishing fleet,” Courtney said.
The improvements will mark another step in a long-term plan to revitalize the town docks. With the latest grant, Chesebrough said late last year that the town has received almost $3 million for safety and infrastructure improvements. She said the effort to find funding predates her election.
The town is also seeking additional funding to meet an anticipated $4 million repair and revitalization project for the south pier. Chesebrough previously acknowledged that it would likely take considerable time to find funding for that project.
The funding was initially earmarked this past summer, but fishermen and local officials remained skeptical until the recent appropriations bill was passed in late December. The 15 approved projects marked the second consecutive year that Courtney saw a slate of projects approved.
The Community Project Funding returned to last year’s budget following a 10-year hiatus. The conditions of the funding require the sponsoring Congressperson to testify that they have no personal interest in the project. Such funding had initially been banned in 2011 when members of Congress were found to be using earmarks for personal gain or to help friends.
It was restored in last year’s budget after Connecticut Rep. Rosa DeLauro, who chairs the House Appropriations Committee, worked on a bipartisan measure to establish more stringent laws and regulations to avoid corruption.
