STONINGTON — The town is preparing to launch online building permitting software next week that will bring the Building Department’s permit process online, a measure officials said will enhance efficiencies, reduce delays and improve the quality of services for both residents and business owners.
The new online service, which was implemented through a partnership with OpenGov, will go live on Monday. The service will be utilized for all building permits from deck construction and HVAC or plumbing to new housing projects, officials said, although the town will also offer a two-month grace period in which applications will still be accepted using the hard copy paper filing process.
First Selectman Danielle Chesebrough said the system will provide an added resource to streamline efforts and aid town staff.
“The system is the culmination of a lot of hard work over the past several months, and even years,” Chesebrough said. “This was something that we discussed when I was still with the Board of Finance, and it’s a system that will improve access for residents and business owners.”
Chesebrough said that OpenGov was selected to implement the software in part because of their established record in providing and maintaining a quality product.
According to the OpenGov commercial website, the organization is a technology company that offers cloud-based software for public sector budgeting, accounting, citizen services, and financial management. The company serves over 1,000 cities, counties and state agencies across 49 states.
The company services several towns in southwestern Rhode Island and Chesebrough said that allowed town officials to see what the end results would look like before committing funding. Elected officials included $50,000 in the 2020-21 budget as a capital improvement expense for purchase implementation of the software. There will be a much smaller annual maintenance fee that will be covered under building department expenses, officials said.
Stonington Building Official Lawrence Stannard said in a press release that the system that his department will see several benefits, including saving time for staff and reducing wait times for those seeking a permit.
“We are excited that OpenGov will help our staff be more effective within the Building Department. The integrated system will allow our team to reinvest saved time and resources to focus on service delivery to our constituents and improve value and results,” Stannard said. “We project the OpenGov software will produce a time savings in building permitting and the inspection process.”
The enhanced service and reduced delays could not come at a better time for the town, which saw record permit requests in both 2019 and 2020. Officials said that based on the first months of 2021, the community is likely to exceed 2,000 permit requests in a single year for the first time in 2021.
Chesebrough said that without requiring face-to-face interactions with staff for every last permit — the process also often required residents and contractors make several trips to Stonington Town Hall to obtain a single permit — it will reduce wait times and free staff to work on other projects or needs.
“It is a pretty user-friendly system, and we believe the public will find this makes the process much easier to navigate,” Chesebrough said.
Residents and contractors will need to create an account within the online permitting system, which allows the user to log in from any computer to apply for a permit or check the status on an existing one. Officials said a public kiosk will also be located outside the Building Department in Town Hall, and available to all residents needing to access the online permitting application at any time during normal business hours.
For more information, use the town’s website at www.stonington-ct.gov/building-official or call 860-535-5075.
