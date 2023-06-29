STONINGTON — Town residents will soon need to bring a little more cash with them when they are looking to acquire Stonington trash bags.
Effective July 7, the town and authorized vendors will be increasing the costs for town trash bags. The new prices will include an $9 for a sleeve of five large bags, or $9 per sleeve, an increase to $6 for a sleeve of five small bags. The change represents an increase of $1.50 for small bags and $1.75 for large bags.
The costs come after the town’s Solid Waste Department reported considerable increases over the past year in the cost of collection, transportation, and disposal of residents’ trash, First Selectman Danielle Chesebrough said in a press release. The town has only increased the cost of bags once, by 10 cents per small sleeve and 25 cents per large, over the past decade.
“These increases have necessitated the department to review the revenue from the sale of the bags which covers these costs,” she said. “ A moderate increase will assure that much of the departmental expenses are covered by the sale of the yellow bags.”
In a press release, the Stonington Resource Recovery Authority said the yellow bag program, also known as “pay-as-you-throw,” is one of the town’s most effective tools for reducing waste. The organization said a comprehensive recycling program offers free curbside collection of single stream and textile recycling to all households.
The program would be unable to continue full operations without the price increase to offset growing costs, officials said.
“The ‘pay-as-you-throw program’ benefits those recycling, composting, and source reducing,” the press release said. “The Authority recognizes the program as fair and equitable to residents as each household pays based on their use and so (it provides) an incentive to recycle more to reduce the number of yellow bags a household needs.”
The program is part of a widespread, comprehensive plan to reduce waste and provide a cleaner, litter-free community.
Last week, Chesebrough announced that the town purchased three receptacles using Connecticut Nip Surcharge and Disbursement Program funds. The new receptacles are designed using concrete construction reinforced with steel rebar, which is designed to enhance stability, durability and longevity even in extreme weather conditions.
The purchase was approved by the Board of Selectmen. The receptacles have already been fully installed and are available at the playground at the Stonington Town Docks, the tennis courts in Spellman Park, and at Donahue Park with the assistance of staff with the town’s Solid Waste and Public Works departments.
Recycling and other programs offered to residents, including the green bag program launched in January as part of a state partnered pilot program, helps save the town on tonnage diverted from the “pay-as-you-go” waste stream free of charge. The green bag program will be available with bags free-of-charge through the end of the year.
According to DEEP figures, Stonington residents produce an estimated 389 pounds of waste per household each year. Across the state, the average amount per household statewide is 740 pounds. The DEEP and Chesebrough each said that the “pay as you throw” program in Stonington has helped to divert 1,100 to 1,400 pounds of waste per year from landfills and other contaminated areas.
“Data from the pilot program will be analyzed to determine its self-sustainability going forward,” Chesebrough said. “If you are not yet participating in the program, and wish to do so, you can pick up a 4-gallon lidded collection pail and 50 free bags at the Transfer Station or Solid Waste office in (at Stonington Town Hall).”
For more on how to recycle more including what can be included in your recycling bin, visit recyclect.com.
