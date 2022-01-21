010622 REG covid testing TM

Motorists in line for up to two hours for COVID testing being done in the parking lot of Stonington Human Services on Thursday, Jan. 6, 2022. | Tim Martin,The Westerly Sun

 Tim Martin

STONINGTON — The town has received its allotment of COVID-19 test kits from the state and will hand them out between 1 and 2 p.m. Saturday at the Human Services Department on Spellman Drive.

The test kits will be given out in the parking lot in a drive-thru manner, with cars lining up down the road toward the pavilions.

There's a limit of one test kit per household. Each test kit contains two tests.

— Sun staff

