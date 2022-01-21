STONINGTON — The town has received its allotment of COVID-19 test kits from the state and will hand them out between 1 and 2 p.m. Saturday at the Human Services Department on Spellman Drive.
The test kits will be given out in the parking lot in a drive-thru manner, with cars lining up down the road toward the pavilions.
There's a limit of one test kit per household. Each test kit contains two tests.
— Sun staff
