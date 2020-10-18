STONINGTON — Enough was enough.
After seeing wildfires rage through forests across the West Coast of the U.S., Helen Gross and Sarah Berger, both 15 and sophomores at Stonington High School, had seen plenty. They knew the average temperature was rising, along with sea levels. But as of late, it had become too much to bear.
“Especially right now, the world is changing rapidly and in great amounts,” Gross said. “It was time to go full steam ahead ourselves and really work on something that could actually get results.”
After years of advocating for climate change education to little avail, Gross and Berger took a new approach. Berger knew their efforts were unlikely to spark a national movement, so they attended a meeting of Stonington’s Climate Change Task Force to express their idea for the town to declare a climate emergency.
“No one is going to give me a bullhorn and say, ‘Go talk to this world leader about it,’” Berger said. “It’s best to talk where you actually have an audience and where you’re qualified to do so. The most immediate and important thing I can do is at a town level or a state level.”
The task force was instantly supportive. Chairman Rick Newton quickly began to think of ways he could assist the girls in reaching their goal.
“Everyone on the task force, including myself, thought it was terrific that the younger people in Stonington, or at least the two of them, are concerned about this," Newton said. "Everything the task force is doing is for their benefit, or their children’s benefit.”
The task force arranged for a special meeting next month to further discuss the contents of a potential climate resolution. Newton encouraged Gross and Berger to write up a draft with their plans and ideas for the town.
“It’s something we’re working on, and the more that the public gets involved, the more attention it will get,” he said.
Gross and Berger were pleasantly surprised by the positive response.
“I was very happy that both the members of the task force seemed on board and everyone who was there as a citizen seemed on board,” Berger said.
Having people give them positive feedback is not something they are accustomed to.
“It’s very irregular that we get some support because we’re always either brushed aside or pushed to a later date. We’ve never been given such attention to anything we’ve been advocating for,” Gross said. “That response is uplifting. It gives me a lot of confidence that this could actually happen.”
Gross said both she and Berger have been advocating for climate change for several years now. They have been part of various climate change advocacy groups and were active in supporting a plastic bag and plastic straw ban that eventually was adopted in Stonington and Westerly.
The pair collected more than 200 signatures for a petition and attended town meetings and events to express themselves.
“We were able to learn a lot from that experience because we are much more eloquent now than we were before, and we do understand what is needed at such an event,” Gross said.
The two girls are now working together in their own group, which they named the Stonington Climate Initiative. After being met with apathy when they tried to to build a larger coalition of advocates, they have decided to take change into their own hands.
“We are aware that us two — just ourselves — have strong voices, too,” Gross said.
