STONINGTON — Superintendent of Schools Van Riley has tendered his resignation, but will stay at the helm until his replacement is hired.
"It has been an honor to serve the families and students of the Town of Stonington," Riley said in a news release from the district.
Riley, who resides in Mystic with his wife, Mary, has led the school system for nine years.
In a letter to the Stonington Board of Education, Riley said he gave his notice early so the district would be well-positioned amid the crisis of the coronavirus pandemic to find a replacement in November after a new board is elected by town residents.
"It is the opportune time for the new board to select their superintendent," he said. "We can mutually determine my final date once the new Board has a candidate under contract."
The release noted several accomplishments during Riley's tenure, including progress in student achievement, facilities, curriculum and recruiting and hiring practices.
“For my wife Mary, the change is long overdue, but I could not live with myself if I ignored my responsibility to our families and the community during this very challenging time in history," Riley said. "My goal was to open schools successfully prior to announcing my retirement, and that goal has been achieved. I plan to remain involved in my field through writing and consulting."
