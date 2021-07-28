STONINGTON — Summer school academies are being held Aug. 3 to 5 for elementary and middle school students in the Stonington district. Bus transportation and lunch are provided.
The middle school academy is being held at Stonington High School, 176 South Broad St., Pawcatuck, from 8:30 a.m. to 12:15 p.m. Students may choose from nine courses, including Calculating Ocean Conservation, Digital Photography, Art Studio, Math and Art, Science of the Great Outdoors, Creative Writing, Exploring Long Island Sound, Wellness & Healthy Eating and Olympics.
The elementary school academy is being held at West Vine Street School, 17 West Vine St., Pawcatuck, from 8:30 a.m. to 12:15 p.m. The academy is a supplemental instructional program consisting of classroom-based instruction. There is a focus on math and literacy and each grade will participate in a creative workshop integrating various subjects.
For more information about the middle school academy, email TinaEisenbeisteisenbeis@stoningtonschools.org. For more information about the elementary school academy, email koliverio@stoningtonschools.org.
