STONINGTON — A Special Town Meeting will be held Monday, Sept. 12, at 7 p.m., in the Stonington High School auditorium to consider, discuss and vote on two Town of Stonington leases: a new lease agreement with Stonington Community Rowing for the rowing center at 123 Greenmanville Ave., and a lease extension with Saint Michael’s Church for the old West Broad Street School.
The proposed lease on the Mystic River Boathouse Park with Stonington Community Rowing is for 25 years, with the option to renew for another 25 years so long as an active community rowing program is being run out of the facilities. The lease would not go into effect until all the buildings and related work are completed. The park includes the Jim Dietz Community Rowing Center, Hart Perry Boathouse, and public restrooms, as well as the newly restored Lovelace House. Having raised funds to build and restore the property, and once construction and improvements are complete, Stonington Community Rowing will give the properties to the town, in exchange for a long-term lease.
For the Saint Michael School resolution, a 15-year lease extension is proposed, with an option to renew for an additional 10 years. The new agreement would involve the same rent as the current lease, $300 per month, but St. Michael School would take responsibility for all building costs, not just interior and maintenance costs per the current lease.
Copies of the proposed leases are available at Town Hall. For more information, visit stonington-ct.gov/home/news/special-town-meeting-september-12-2022-700-pm
