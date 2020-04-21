STONINGTON — Stonington Sourced will hold an online program on how to grow good healthy tomatoes from Craig Floyd of Coogan Farm. Floyd will share how and why to avoid chemical fertilizers. The class will teach how to grow the best tasting, and nutritious tomatoes as well as showing gardening techniques that require less labor, less cost and increased production.
Cost for the class is $25. Registration must be received by April 23, at 5 p.m. To register or for more information, visit stoningtonsourced.org.
