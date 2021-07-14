Tony Lombardo holds sign that will track progress of fund raising for the proposed Stonington War Memorial that will sit next to the Stonington Police Station on Route 1, on Thursday, July 1, 2021. Fundraising is hitting high gear as the town and volunteers seek to finalize funding for memorial to honor 7,000 and counting local veterans with the goal of a taxpayer-free construction of a monument. Harold Hanka, The Westerly Sun