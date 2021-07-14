STONINGTON — When all is said and done, the soon-to-be-erected Stonington Veterans Monument is expected to include the list of more than 7,000 individuals who have served the nation with a branch of the U.S. military since World War II.
Now town officials and members of the Stonington Veterans Monument Committee are working to make sure that no one from Stonington who has served is left out. The committee and town have partnered to launch a webpage for those who are interested in verifying that a loved one or family member is on the list and providing an outlet for those who have not been identified yet to be recognized for their service.
“The monument will include the names of over 7,000 individuals and utilize a new technology that will allow visitors to use their smartphones to read through the list of names,” the town said in a recent release. “Further, the technology will link to a dedicated website where videos and photos can be stored to connect visitors with historical content.”
Volunteers have already compiled a list of names to be included with the project. A list of the individuals who can be found at www.stonington-ct.gov/selectmens-office/pages/stonington-veterans-monument-project.
If a name is not included, veterans or their family members are asked to forward a copy of Department of Defense Form 214 and/or proof of service stating that the individual was discharged from the military under other than dishonorable conditions, or are still serving honorably, to VeteransMonument@Stonington-ct.gov. It may also be mailed to Stonington Human Services, Attn: Kristine, 166 S. Broad Street, Pawcatuck, CT 06379.
The project is also currently seeking donations to help fund the cost of the monument, which will be erected without using taxpayer money. Those who donate between $1 and $999 will be considered a contributor on the website; those donating $1,000 to $9,999 will be recognized as a sponsor on the monument; those who donate $10,000 to $24,999 will be recognized as a benefactor; and those who donate $25,000 or more will be listed as a major gift contributor.
Those wishing to donate may make checks payable to the Town of Stonington – Veteran Monument VFW Post 1265 and send by mail to 152 Elm St., Stonington, CT 06378 with your email/phone number. Donations by credit card will also be accepted by calling 860-535-5050.
— Jason Vallee
