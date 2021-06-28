STONINGTON — The town has secured nearly $1 million in state grants that will be used to partially fund the redevelopment of the Rossie Velvet Mill into the Mystic River Boathouse Park and providing for assessment of remediation needs at the former Stillmanville Mill site.
Stonington received two separate grants, town officials announced late last week, with each approved as part of the state’s 13th round of brownfield grants. The state Department of Economic and Community Development approved 31 of the 52 applications submitted in 2021, offering a total of $19 million to 23 cities and towns across Connecticut.
“This is a big win for the town, and our staff deserve all the credit for coming together and securing nearly $1 million for two very important projects in our community,” First Selectman Danielle Chesebrough said on Monday. “Both qualified as brownfield sites, and Sue (Cullen) and Deb (Downie) recognized immediately that this was an opportunity to secure funding.”
The approved grants that Stonington will receive include $753,889 for remediation and abatement of the property at 123 Greenmanville Ave., formerly occupied by the Rossie Velvet Mill, for redevelopment into the Mystic River Boathouse Park. This will include both remediation and redevelopment, Chesebrough said.
A second grant for $139,000 will be used for assessment activities to enable the future redevelopment of the former location of Stillmanville Mill at 75 Stillman Ave. in Pawcatuck. The funding will provide for assessment of the property only.
“These grant opportunities are critical to unlocking the hidden potential of underutilized and contaminated properties,” said Susan Cullen, the director of economic and community development in Stonington. “The redevelopment of these brownfields is an important component to bringing back the connections in our neighborhoods that have been lost because of environmental contamination.
“These grant funds will bring new jobs and new opportunities for both our residents and our visitors to enjoy here in Stonington, our special place we call home,” she continued.
Chesebrough praised numerous officials, but said Cullen and Selectwoman Deborah Downie, who works as a senior technical specialist at Haley & Aldrich and has an extensive background working as an environmental scientist, took the lead. The two shaved nearly $1 million off the proposed Mystic River Boathouse Park project which aided the town in securing the grant.
She said that work staff had done to prepare both projects also played a crucial role in allowing the town to secure the grants.
Work on both projects is expected to begin in a few months. Officials said the town would need to secure a project manager in accordance with state bid regulations and would then be able to secure contractors and begin physical work.
The grants are from the Connecticut Department of Economic and Community Development’s Brownfield Remediation Program. The funding from the state is expected to leverage approximately $156 million in private funding and help in the investigation and clean-up of approximately 418 acres of land.
Others cities and towns awarded grants include Ansonia, Berlin, Bristol, Canton, Colchester, Enfield, Hartford, Hebron, Moosup, New Haven, New London, New Milford, Norwich, Plainfield, Plainville, Rocky Hill, Somers, Torrington, Vernon, Waterbury and West Haven.
“Cleaning up blighted properties that have been vacant for decades and putting them into productive use will ultimately generate back many times the amount of these grants through private investments,” Gov. Ned Lamont said. “If we remediate these properties now, we can turn an eyesore into an asset, revitalize neighborhoods, and transform otherwise unusable property into new space for businesses and residents.”
