STONINGTON — The town has secured a 1.56% interest rate as part of a $10 million bond sale to address repair needs and improvements to the town's aging sewer system.
Stonington has accepted a bid from UMB Bank of Missouri following a bond sale last Thursday. The bonding will be used for improvements at three sewer facilities and 17 pumping stations and will allow the town to move forward in seeking proposals for the project in August.
"This is a historic interest rate for the town and one that was considerably lower than what we had anticipated receiving," said First Selectman Danielle Chesebrough in a phone interview Wednesday.
"Due to both the increasing breakdowns of our aging sewer system combined with the risks related to COVID-19, we were not able to pass this bond as we normally would. This was not a decision anyone on the (Water Pollution Control Authority), Board of Selectmen, or Board of Finance took lightly," she said. "However, as elected leaders we have a responsibility to continue to conduct business and protect our community during this time."
The town boards had approved a motion in June to move forward in securing the bonding following a virtual public hearing.
The bond request, which would normally be sent for referendum as set forth in the town charter, was approved by first the Board of Selectmen and later the Board of Finance as a result of the COVID-19 pandemic. The process used to approve the bond followed guidelines set forth in an executive order from Connecticut Gov. Ned Lamont that allowed towns to bypass town meetings or referendums in 2020 as a result of the pandemic.
According to town officials, there were a total of nine bids with interest rate proposals ranging from 1.56% to 1.82%. The 1.56% interest rate was the lowest that Stonington has had in its history.
Chesebrough credited the town's ability to maintain a AAA bond rating through S&P Global Ratings. The town has been able to maintain that rating since October and was recently able to sustain the rating despite COVID-19 impacts to the state and local economies, she said.
The settlement date for the sale is set for Aug. 4, after which the funds will be available to the town.
