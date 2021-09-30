STONINGTON — A ransomware attack targeting the Stonington School District earlier this week was isolated quickly and had not breached student data contained in the district’s PowerSchool software, officials said Thursday.
In a message to families, Superintendent of Schools Van Riley told parents that a team of IT professionals is continuing to monitor the situation and work with appropriate law enforcement agencies to address the problem. The case remains under investigation, he said, but assured that data was not breached.
“Upon discovery of the ransomware incident, district technology staff worked quickly to designate a team of internal IT professionals to respond to this incident,” he said. “The district has further engaged third-party breach investigation, mitigation, and response experts. While the investigation of the incident is currently ongoing, we do know that student data on PowerSchool was not breached or affected in any way by this incident.
“Once more is known, we will update the community,” he said.
Stonington schools said Monday that the attack was discovered by Director of Technology Christopher Williston around 9:30 a.m. that same day after receiving an alert regarding irregular behavior. The district’s IT team, led by Williston, took immediate action to secure the district’s systems including taking the entire district offline.
The nature and origin of the attack and whether information was compromised both remain the subjects of an ongoing investigation, officials said.
Ransomware is a malicious computer software that threatens to publish or block access to data, usually by encrypting it, until the victim pays a ransom fee. It was unclear whether any information was obtained, but officials indicated that the system was removed from the internet before much of the information had been encrypted.
School officials said that the issue has prevented access to online services and learning during the school day, but has not impacted class schedules otherwise. Students and their families were alerted that staff may be delayed in efforts to respond to emails, but that all phone systems are protected and working. Parents and guardians have been granted access to the main office at each school and adjustments have been made to assure the schools remain secure.
Stonington schools said Monday that administrators had been in contact with the FBI on the matter. The case remains under investigation and further details have not been released.
