STONINGTON — A policy change unveiled late last week has increased pay for substitute teachers in the district to $150 per day, which administrators said will work alongside a new-hire incentive program to attract qualified substitute teachers and paraprofessionals to fill glaring staffing needs in the district.
Superintendent of Schools Van Riley said the new pay, which raises the daily stipend for the second time this academic year, puts the district in position to offer more competitive benefits and hopefully attract quality educators at a time when districts nationwide are struggling to keep teachers healthy and in the classroom. The new daily pay rate went into effect last Friday.
The district has also moved forward with opening a staff referral program that offers a one-time stipend of $500 for referrals to an applicant later hired, a program that went into effect Monday.
“This is the highest pay rate I know of for subs in our area,” Riley told members of the Board of Education late last week. “Those two strategies are now included, and because we have been unable to fill positions at several points this year, we have enough money to cover those needs through the end of this year without any additional funding.”
Under the new substitute pay scale, any qualified paraprofessional who accepts a position for a day as a substitute — including those who work in the schools daily — would also receive the $150 daily pay.
The two programs together aim to provide a stop-gap to fill a substitute teacher roster that has been decimated by the COVID-19 pandemic over the past several school years.
School districts nationwide have faced critical staffing and transportation shortages, due largely to illness and quarantine requirements related to the pandemic. Stonington has been no exception, and a spike in staff absences paired with an outbreak among drivers with First Student, the district's school bus transportation partner, led the district to extend the winter holiday break two additional days this year.
Even then, the district was forced to make adjustments and use "bus hubs" to coordinate reliable transportation around a severe shortage in the number of available drivers.
Although the programs are a strong response, Board of Education member Daniel Kelley said it wasn’t enough as it left dedicated and committed paraprofessionals already working in the district, some who have worked straight through the pandemic, feeling left out.
Kelley, a former paraprofessional who resigned to run for a seat on the Board of Education, read multiple letters with pleas from current paraprofessionals for the district to offer incentives to those already employed. The goal of the incentives would be to retain current employees and convince applicants of future value in committing to working in Stonington.
“What can we do as a Board of Education to encourage paras to come work here? I think the $150 for a substitute will help but I think … I know we’re leaving paras out of it,” Kelley said. “Our goal was to think outside the box not just on how to get people to come work here, but also on how to get people to stay here.”
Kelley sought to have a discussion on pay incentives for current employees to the agenda, but the motion was shot down by a 4-3 vote after Riley and several members, including Chairman Farouk Rajab, expressed concerns that the request would create potential legal issues and pose financial obligations that the district was not prepared to meet.
Riley and Rajab each said the board’s attorney had met with them prior to the meeting and had advised Kelley against such a motion. They each said attorneys expressed concerns that even voting on such a motion could have legal implications that could impact both current and future contracts with teachers and staff.
“We have a budget, and you all share a responsibility to the taxpayers,” Rajab told members of the board. “You are talking about hundreds of thousands of dollars here, and if we are preparing to open the bonus to everybody then we definitely don’t have the money to fund that this year.”
Kelley said he was disappointed there was no discussion, and said he had not considered the stipend a bonus or outside the parameters of the current contract. Riley and Rajab both disagreed with his assessment.
“Mr. Kelley should understand from our attorney that a motion to approve any pay or funds not approved in the current budget is a slippery slope," Riley said. "To make a motion to pay one group of employees, given our legal advice; this is not proper."
