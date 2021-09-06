STONINGTON — Four years ago, school administration and members of the Board of Education began implementing a training and resource initiative focused on improving predictability and connectedness in all four of the district’s public schools. The program was to be phased in and had been implemented at both Stonington High and Stonington Middle School, but efforts were disrupted when the COVID-19 pandemic forced a halt to in-person learning.
Now as the district prepares to welcome back students Wednesday for the 2021-22 school year — some who have not stepped into a classroom physically since schools were closed by executive order in March 2020 — state and federal pandemic aid and a little coincidental timing will allow Stonington Public Schools bring the initiative to all of the town’s K-12 students at a time when they need it the most.
Superintendent of Schools Dr. Van Riley and Assistant Superintendent of Curriculum and Assessment Mary Anne Butler said last week that as the district looks to provide a sense of normalcy while keeping safety the top priority, the program will provide teachers with the resources they need to help identify and meet the social-emotional needs of their students and better provide additional assistance to those who need it most.
“It has been so nice to see teachers, paras and our consultants all working together as a team to better be able to identify and address any issues,” Riley said. “In the classrooms, teachers will be working with a specialist to provide true crossover learning, and it will provide teachers with the ability to help some of these students in class rather than needing to send them down the hall to the principal or guidance officer, for example.”
Butler said the initiative includes a new family liaison position for each school, with each able to aid as students transition back or struggle with personal challenges. Each liaison is trained as a crisis intervention specialist and will also be able to train school staff, with Butler noting there are a number of professional development days front-loaded at the beginning of the year to provide that training as quickly as possible.
That’s just one of the ways that the district is aiming to improve services, however, and principals at all four schools said this week that they are looking forward to a safe, more normalized school year when classes resume on Wednesday.
“Safety is always the top priority, but we are also committed to doing everything we can to make the start of the year and their high school experience as normal as we possibly can,” said Stonington High School Principal Mark Friese. “It has been a nasty year-and-a-half for these kids. They deserve it.”
Familiar protocols
With the COVID-19 delta variant causing another spike in cases over the summer, schools throughout the district will be starting the year with a number of safety protocols still in place. Masks will be required indoors by all students and staff, 3-foot spacing will be used wherever possible and outdoor spaces have been prepared to promote mask breaks, as well as outdoor learning.
Friese, Stonington Middle Principal Tim Smith, Deans Mill Principal Jennifer McCurdy and West Vine Street Principal Kathy Irvine all expressed a commitment to maintaining these protocols and implementing common-sense safety precautions to prevent any widespread transmission, while also building on lessons learned from the previous year. The goal at all schools is to make sure the “doors stay open,” they said, and to build back a strong sense of community and further establish the in-person social relationships between students and staff that are essential to learning.
Each school will also continue to relax lunch rules slowly, keeping students separated enough to help prevent any overcrowding and encourage continued social distancing as they eat. The CDC guidelines have changed, however, and that will allow the schools to also implement plans that will encourage more safe social interaction than a year ago.
Friese said students will have the ability to sit four, rather than three, to a table this year during high school lunches. He noted that the smaller group sizes have actually proven beneficial socially as well, encouraging students to interact in more personal ways and helping others to not feel left out.
“Before, you would see 8 or 9 kids crowded around a table, sometimes more. Not all students were comfortable with that,” he said. “The students seem to be enjoying the smaller group interaction and it has made it so less are being left out, and there is more socialization for everyone.”
At the middle school, Smith said students will continue to eat lunches by cohort and about a third of those per lunch who want to are able to use an outdoor seating area on nice days. Students are not required to eat outside, but are allowed on a rotating schedule so that everyone has the opportunity. The set-up allows students to maintain space and enjoy picnic-like opportunities, Smith said.
Elementary students will continue to eat on a rotating schedule with half in the cafeteria and half eating in their classrooms. Both McCurdy and Irvine said students will be given chances to eat lunch picnic-style in “outdoor cafes” at each elementary school as well, weather permitting.
While there will still be some restrictions in classrooms, each noted that there will also be returning opportunities as a result of knowing more about the virus, and in building on successes of the past year.
“We learned a lot in our experiences adjusting last year and we know more about the virus now, which will allow us to do some more things that we just couldn’t before,” said Irvine, who began her tenure as principal at the West Vine Street School one year ago at the height of the pandemic. “There are new opportunities this year, and we will continue to introduce new things and implement new ideas as circumstances allow.”
New and returning opportunities
A popular shift in the 2020-21 school year was an exponential increase in the number of outdoor classes. From the seniors at Stonington High School to the kindergarten students at Deans Mill, all four principals said the experience only seemed to enhance and encourage student learning.
Parents participating in the Deans Mill PTO came together over the summer to develop an “outdoor classroom” with an archway entry and small-group learning spaces; at West Vine Street, Irvine said students and teachers alike have taken full advantage of the school’s sensory garden; and at the middle and high school levels, several areas have been designated as learning stations for classes to take advantage of.
The opportunity to reduce restrictions from a year ago, especially outdoors, is also allowing for the return of fall sports and extracurricular activities, with a late bus also starting during the second week of school at SHS. Friese said a number of the students are vaccinated, which helped in allowing such activities to return, while Smith said the middle school hopes to have fall sports and clubs back in place around Oct. 1.
With some students at the middle school ineligible to receive a vaccination just yet, he said the goal is to minimize any concerns over exposure before then returning to clubs and afterschool programming.
He said enrichment courses such as music and arts will not need to wait, however, noting that new information shows significantly reduced risks in surface contact that will also safely allow for the sharing of materials such as art supplies, which enhances interpersonal interaction and expands lesson-planning and opportunities for art teachers.
“We will also be bringing back Music Ensemble, although it will look a bit different than it did before,” he said. Changes include reducing participants from 60 to just 20 together at any time to assure student safety.
The dwindling concerns over surface contact have also allowed teachers at the elementary school to return to using rugs and small-group learning, both McCurdy and Irvine said. This also allows for the sharing of resources such as math manipulatives or art supplies, as well as letting students play games together when keeping 3-foot distances.
McCurdy said there is also no need for keeping students in entirely segregated cohorts this year, which will immediately improve interaction and promote community and togetherness. She said having all students feel included is essential in creating a welcoming learning environment.
“At this level, kids need to be able to interact with the kids in other classes too and have the chance to pick their activities. It is part of the learning process,” McCurdy said. “If we are able to get the kids moving and active with one another, it’ll go a long way in helping them reconnect.”
