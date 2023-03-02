STONINGTON — If officials hope to see the proposed short-term rental ordinance pass at referendum, they will need to do a lot of work over the next two weeks to convince residents and property owners that it is the best path forward for the community.
During a public hearing at Stonington High School on Monday night, Stonington attendees expressed concerns that the ordinance oversteps personal rights by requiring owners of properties to pay registration fees and submit to oversight in private matters, while neighbors of current short-term rental properties claimed the regulations amount to nothing more than “data collection.”
Either way, the two opposing views agreed on one aspect of the ordinance: the proposal “has no teeth,” and would likely do very little to address the concerns surrounding short-term rental properties.
“I’ve spoken with a number of people in Stonington that have had problems, and this does nothing to address their concerns,” said Bryan Bentz, a member of the Stonington Board of Finance, during the hearing on Monday. “What this ordinance does is it hits property owners in a way that it should not, by impacting their rights.”
The proposed ordinance, which is available on the town website at stonington-ct.gov, calls for the implementation of a regulatory and registration system for short-term rental properties around the community.
First Selectman Danielle Chesebrough said the ordinance was the result of a process that began in 2017 after the Planning and Zoning Commission made a decision not to regulate short-term rentals, or STRs. Former Director of Planning Jason Vincent told the Board of Selectmen at the time that the best course of action would be public, transparent development of policy if it was going to be implemented.
Following a lengthy process that took several years and included four public information sessions, Chesebrough said the town has done all it can to develop a plan that aims to collect data and provide tools to regulate STR issues without stepping on homeowners' rights.
Stonington Town Attorney Jeffrey Londregan said that, after hearing from residents, the policy was developed in a way that sought to build a sustainable model that would allow the town to collect data and monitor to assure proper operation of STR properties. With no laws on the books in Connecticut, he said the town ordinance would be the only way for the community to regulate such properties.
Over the course of the process, Londregan said several revisions were made, including eliminating requirements that STR properties be owner-occupied. He noted that, as the ordinance includes in its purpose statement, the intent was to establish appropriate measures to mitigate current and future challenges short-term rentals may have on neighborhoods.
“There are no real cases yet to look at in terms of what can and can’t be regulated, and there are no laws on the books in Connecticut. This is an effort to provide a tool to protect the town and its residents,” Londregan said.
If the ordinance receives approval, those who fail to register will be given a $250 fine, a written warning noting the date of the recorded violation and be given 10 business days to register or appeal the violation. If not addressed within the 10 days, a second letter would be sent, allowing for an additional five business days with fines of $250 per day until the property is registered. Property owners who commit a third violation cannot be issued an STR permit for one year, and further use as a short-term rental without permit will result in fines of $250 per day.
Fines will be put on hold when violations are contested by an appeal to the town’s appointed hearing officer and will remain until a final determination has been made.
For property owners opposed, the concerns were heavily centered on the public registration and reporting process associated with STR units. Several residents, including Bentz and Glenn Frishman, a former finance board member, as well as Attorney Rob Avena on behalf of Van Winkle Properties LLC, came forward to question the process, saying it unfairly targets those who would use their property as a short-term rental.
Frishman expressed concerns that the ordinance, as written, would unintentionally open a door for officials to step into the private affairs of citizens.
“This is nothing more than an unwarranted intrusion into the private affairs of property owners,” Frishman said. “We have a very proactive police department here and if people have concerns regarding behavior, they should contact the police.”
Others, including residents Matthew Beaudoin, owner of Mystic Knotworks, and several people who identified themselves as neighbors of challenging properties, said the ordinance does little to address the root of the issue, which they said is the homes being purchased at unrealistically high prices and used only as short-term rentals for income by “landlords” with little interest in improving the property or caring how it might impact neighbors.
While the issue does have promising components — residents expressed a need to have a list of owners to be able to contact if there are issues with a tenant — even those seeking enforcement showed little interest in seeing the ordinance pass.
Chesebrough defended efforts by town officials to build the ordinance and said Monday that if the referendum does not pass on March 13, it would be unlikely that the issue would be addressed again prior to the next local elections, and it would then be up to the next Board of Selectmen whether to revisit it. Londregan noted that there does not appear to be any regulations coming from the state anytime soon.
“I wish there were other options, but I just can’t see us getting to a better end result. I am sorry it seems so many may not be happy with it,” Chesebrough said. “This was a resident-driven process and this is where the residents drove the process.”
The referendum to decide on the ordinance will be held on Monday, March 13, from noon to 8 p.m. Voters of the first, fourth and fifth districts will vote at the Stonington Fire Station, 100 Main St., and voters in the second and third district will vote at the former Pawcatuck Middle School.
A full copy of the final proposed ordinance, after revisions, is available at https://www.stonington-ct.gov/sites/g/files/vyhlif3851/f/news/str_ordinance_final_0.pdf.
