STONINGTON — Residents at a special town meeting have rejected a proposed parking plan that would have increased fines and allowed for installation of parking meters, with several residents citing concerns that the plan does not address underlying issues leading to traffic around the community.
During a special town meeting at Stonington High School on Monday night, Stonington voters opposed the parking proposal, 71 to 65, with one person not voting, while three other measures passed with ease, including a plan to establish two cultural districts and a related commission in the community. The four measures drew 137 qualified voters in a strong pre-snowstorm turnout.
Robert O’Shaughnessey, chairman of the Board of Police Commissioners, said officials had hoped that the change in ordinance and increase in parking fine assessments would provide additional tools to address growing traffic issues in areas including downtown Mystic, Stonington Borough and even at Clyde’s Cider Mill in recent years.
“Mystic has in some ways become a victim of its own success,” he said before the vote. “We have reached a point where we now have tourists visiting our community year-round. Our road system is not designed for the traffic caused by the level of development we’ve had.”
Under the proposed parking ordinance resolution, which was developed and presented by the Board of Police Commissioners, parking and traffic regulations would have been updated to include right of ways, would have authorized the commission to install and utilize funds from parking meters, and would have increased parking violation fines from $25 to $50.
The town had not yet determined if or where any of the meters would go, O’Shaughnessey said. If the town were to move forward with meters at some point, he said the money would most likely go toward policing, traffic enforcement and infrastructure.
While some residents, including Mystic Knotworks owner Matthew Beaudoin, and Chris Regan, founder and owner of the Mystic-based Regan Enterprises LLC, said they would support the measure, they also expressed reservations. Both said there are a lot of things in motion downtown and believe that the proposed solution would be largely ineffective and more was needed to address the issues.
Others, however, questioned why more wasn’t being done to pressure officials in Groton to address concerns on their side. Several residents expressed concerns that too much effort has gone into parking in Stonington, while available space in Groton is being used to advance development.
“I stand in favor, but hesitantly,” Beaudoin said. “The fact of the matter is, traffic downtown is a problem and we must start doing something to address it.”
Commissions and cultural districts
The three measures passed on Monday established a Cultural District Commission and Housing Opportunities Commission; added alternate seats to the town’s Flood Prevention, Climate Resilience and Erosion Control Board; and more excitedly for officials, set the town up to formally establish two cultural districts for the community.
The districts would include two designated regions, the first in Mystic stretching from the Seaport to downtown Mystic and a second in Stonington Borough.
With the approval, Stonington officials will now move forward in seeking formal establishment of the zones with the state, a process that, if approved, would make Stonington part of a select group of early participants and the first municipality to establish more than one zone.
Susan Cullen, director of economic and community development in Stonington, said there are several reasons for the town to join. The program offers good benefits to the community with little to no investment, and with no “traps” that could negatively impact businesses or homeowners.
“With this designation, there are four additional pots of money we would suddenly have access to through grant programs and other funding,” Cullen said. “These are funds we can only seek once we’ve gained that designation, though.”
The program is one that has been implemented in Ridgefield, Torrington, New London, Wethersfield and Bristol already with good success, said Wendy Bury, executive director of the Southeastern Connecticut Cultural Coalition. Bury said she expects the program will have a positive impact on the community.
“I am excited. As a resident of town myself, I feel like this will open up a lot of new opportunities for Stonington,” she said.
