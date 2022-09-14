STONINGTON — Residents this week put their stamp of approval on a 15-year lease extension with St. Michael Church for use of the West Broad Street School and a 25-year lease with Stonington Community Rowing Inc. for Mystic River Boathouse Park.
The two agreements will help to maintain the character of the properties and builds on community partnerships already in place, town officials said.
“These two projects are the result of a great team of people working together and looking at the bigger picture," Stonington First Selectman Danielle Chesebrough said Wednesday. "I am grateful for all those volunteers from these organizations that came together and worked to make it happen."
Residents approved the lease with Stonington Community Rowing by a 279-8 count, which provides a guarantee for 25 years with the option to renew for another 25 years as long as an active community rowing program is being run out of the facilities.
The lease would not go into effect until all the buildings and related work are completed.
“Thank you, Stonington! We're another step closer to bringing community rowing to our corner of Connecticut!” Stonington Community Rowing said on Facebook.
The town first purchased the property on the Mystic River in 2016 with the intent of developing Mystic River Boathouse Park, which will include the rowing center. Environmental challenges and the COVID-19 pandemic have delayed any possibility of a fast return at the site, however.
After obtaining a $753,889 state grant for environmental remediation in 2021, members of Stonington Community Rowing came to an agreement with the town promising to raise funds to construct a boathouse and restore the historic Lovelace House, which must remain on the site. The organization has already raised well over half of the estimated $2.5 million needed.
For St. Michael School, the lease extension at the West Broad Street site provides consistency and will aid the school with providing space for a growing enrollment that has caused the student population to swell over the past several years. The extension was approved by a 283-4 vote.
The town entered into an agreement with the school in May 2020 for a three-year lease before coming to terms on the recent extension.
With the new terms, the school will continue to pay a rent of $300 per month and will maintain all operational costs such as heat, electricity, landscaping, snow removal and any interior repairs. The extension does shift some responsibility, however, with the school agreeing to “take on the costs of the historic building, including needed capital repairs and improvements, of which there are many,” town officials said.
The new lease offers a 15-year term with the possibility of a 10-year extension. Under the agreement the town retains ownership of the building and provides assurance for neighbors that use of the property will not change, at least over the tenure of the long-term lease.
“It is also important that residents know that during the summers of 2020 and 2021, St. Michael School made a number of improvements to the building interior,” Chesebrough said in a previous interview. “All classrooms and hallways on the first and second floors, as well as the third-floor auditorium, have been repainted.”
Asbestos floor tiles were properly abated in classrooms and the main office, and the original original maple floors underneath were also repaired and refurbished. During the summer of 2022, St. Michael School made repairs to the roof and chimneys as well. To date, the school has spent more than $365,000 on repairs, not including volunteer time.
The school said in a press release that it looks forward to a continued partnership with the town.
