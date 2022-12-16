STONINGTON — Officials have released a preliminary draft of a proposed ordinance that would provide more stringent regulations overseeing short-term rentals in the community, an effort to rein in challenges for neighborhoods and create more balance for year-round residents.
The town released the draft at the beginning of the week following a December community discussion that drew a strong turnout. First Selectman Danielle Chesebrough said the most feedback has come regarding primary residence requirements included in the ordinance, which will require permits for short-term rentals be issued only to a house that meets the town’s designation.
“We tried to be reasonable and fair to those who would be impacted and, if this is approved at town meeting, the requirement would not take effect until January 2024 to give people who do not currently meet this requirement a year to accommodate to the new rule,” Chesebrough said.
Under the proposed ordinance, a primary residence would be defined as “a residence which is the usual place of return for housing as documented by at least two of the following: motor vehicle registration, driver’s license, state identification card, voter registration, tax documents, or utility bill.”
The goal isn’t to restrict homeowners from being able to rent, but rather to find a balance that will protect neighbors from the challenges that can come with short-term rentals.
Chesebrough said the town intends to hold another community conversation in January at the Velvet Mill, and she hopes that will provide valuable feedback and allow the town to move the ordinance to residents for a vote in February. In order to take effect, residents must approve the ordinance at a formal town meeting.
“This is something that just may not work for everyone, but we need to do something to get a handle on this before it becomes a significant problem,” Chesebrough said. “What we are asking everyone at this stage is, does it strike the right balance?”
The revised proposal of the ordinance was posted to the town’s website on Monday.
The proposed ordinance defines a short-term rental, or STR, is the use of a dwelling for “transient lodging for compensation by renters” for less than 30 days, but does not include properties defined in planning documents as as “hotels,” “motels,” “recreational camps” or “bed and breakfast” uses.
Chesebrough said the purpose of the ordinance is to accommodate Stonington residents who want the option to have a STR while establishing guidelines to mitigate challenges to the community.
In order to register as a STR, property owners will be required to provide the renter with a written agreement that outlines codes and ordinances, including detailing the maximum occupancy, details of the town’s yellow bag and noise ordinances, contact information for the homeowner as well as emergency information including hospital directions and numbers, police and fire phone numbers and any information regarding emergency evacuation routes.
Renters will also be required to acknowledge a statement that “the use of the premises will not disrupt the neighborhood, and will not interfere with the rights of neighboring property owners to the quiet enjoyment of their properties.”
The town will also establish a hotline to allow neighbors to report problems regarding STR properties, and implement an in-depth system with disciplinary action to homeowners for failing to comply, failing to register or both. The three-strike system includes penalties on a step-by-step basis that become more significant with every violation.
For more on the ordinance, including a summary of the recent meeting, visit https://www.stonington-ct.gov/home/news/summary-of-third-community-meeting-on-short-term-rentals-and-next-steps.
