STONINGTON — A resident’s challenge to a state regulation that called for the immediate resignation of six members of the Economic Development Commission and appointment of replacements has been rejected, citing no term limits are established for those who are reappointed.
Pawcatuck resident Tracey Swain had filed a complaint earlier this summer regarding that she believed the town was in violation of its own statutes by allowing members to serve on the Economic Development Commission that had allegedly exceeded limits set forth within Connecticut statute 7-136, section 3(A).
“The terms of the members and alternates, which (A) in the case of appointed members shall not exceed five years and shall be so fixed that the terms of approximately one-fifth of the members shall expire each year,” the statute states.
In such, Swain submitted a letter in late July following a discussion with First Selectman Danielle Chesebrough and formally filed the complaint, requesting action be taken.
Virginia Abernathy, Kevin Bowdler, Dave Hammond, Bill Hobbs, Suzanne Lane and Daniel McFadden were named in documents provided by Swain as all having exceeded five years of service on the commission.
On Tuesday, the town offered a formal written response to Swain indicating that she was mistaken on the intent and meaning of the ordinance, noting that someone could only be appointed for a maximum term of five years, but could serve longer than that should they be appointed to serve more than once.
In Chesebrough’s response, she cites town attorneys in saying that there is no language within state statutes or town ordinances that would prevent members already serving from finishing their current terms, or even serving again if reappointed.
“If the legislature wanted to require term limits, it could have included them in the statute,” Chesebrough said, quoting the response from attorneys. “It is a rule of statutory construction that it is assumed that the legislature is aware of the options when it creates a law and would have included term limits if they wanted them.”
The attorney also wrote that the town could consider having one of two appointments at the end of 2022 be a 2-year term instead of a 3-year term, and to have an appointment at the end of 2023 to make two appointees available for 2024. Attorneys were clear, however, that the town had already met its obligation regarding the term “approximate” in the current appointment schedule.
Chesebrough said she was more than willing to discuss the appointment schedule and did intend to include it on a future meeting agenda, but said otherwise she considers the complaint to be resolved at this time.
“In regards to the appointment schedule, this is something we will discuss at a future meeting, but (as you see from below) we do meet the legal requirement,” Chesebrough said in her return response to Swain.
