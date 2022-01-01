STONINGTON — The town has received its allotment of COVID-19 test kits from the state and is preparing to distribute the kits to residents on Monday.
According to an email from First Selectman Danielle Chesebrough, the town will prioritize tests for people who are symptomatic and for first responders, child care workers and municipal and school staff. The rest will be available at distribution points throughout town (see below).
According to the email, the town is asking only those who are symptomatic or have come into close contact with someone who has a confirmed case of COVID-19. She is also asking households to limit themselves to one or two test kits per household. Tests are for Stonington residents only.
"Please remember, for every kit you take, that is one less available to your friends, family and neighbors," she said.
Once a distribution location runs out of tests, they are out. There are no additional supplies, the email said, adding that the town would post on social media and its website when a site runs out of tests.
Chesebrough also urged residents who have not already been vaccinated and boosted to take advantage of the opportunity and receive a dose, as vaccines have been proven to save lives by keeping breakthrough cases out of the hospital.
It remains important that all residents who are able get their COVID-19 vaccine, and if you are eligible, please get a booster. Vaccinations have been able to save lives and keep people who get COVID out of the hospital.
For more information on additional testing opportunities see the town website at www.stonington-ct.gov/home/news/weekly-covid-testing-opportunity, and for vaccines at www.stonington-ct.gov/home/news/vaccine-information-as-of-121321>.
The locations for distribution on Monday and Tuesday are as follows:
MONDAY
Stonington Human Services, 166 South Broad St.
Time: 9-11 a.m. Monday
Number of kits: 95
Method: Drive-through (distributed via parking lot)
Stonington Town Hall, 152 Elm St.
Time: 12-2 p.m. Monday
Number of kits: 95
Method: Drive-through around Town Hall
Pawcatuck Fire Department, 33 Liberty St.
Time: 4-6 p.m. Monday
Number of tests: 100
Method: Park in rear parking lot and come to back of station
Stonington Police Department, 173 South Broad St.
Time: 5-7 p.m. Monday
Number of tests: 100
Method: Drive-through (distributed via officer near side entrance)
TUESDAY
Stonington Borough Fire Department, 100 Main St.
Time: 8-10 a.m. Tuesday
Number of tests: 95
Method: Drive-through (distributed in front of fire station)
Old Mystic Fire Department, 21 North Stonington Road
Time: 8-10 a.m. Tuesday
Number of tests: 95
Method: Park in parking lot across from fire station and tests will be distributed from outside the front entrance of the station.
Mystic Fire Department, 34 Broadway Ave.
Time: 10-11 a.m. Tuesday
Number of tests: 95
Method: Park and come into back entrance of Station
