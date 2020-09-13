STONINGTON — Nearly half of those who voted during the 2020 Connecticut presidential primary did so using an absentee ballot, and town officials expect a record number of such ballots to be mailed in or dropped off during the November election.
First Selectman Danielle Chesebrough said the town will take several steps in order to afford all registered residents their right to vote, even if it means they will need to do so by absentee ballot due to the COVID-19 pandemic.
“We are expecting that a large number of eligible voters in the community are likely to request an absentee ballot and are prepared to handle a larger-than-usual volume,” Chesebrough said. “Voters may mail in their ballots, or they may drop them off in the designated (State of Connecticut ballot) collection box at town hall.”
During the 2016 presidential election, Stonington saw a 75.9% voter turnout with 10,375 residents exercising their right to vote, according to data available through the Connecticut Secretary of State. Of those who voted, there were 1,027 absentee ballots cast in town, representing 9.8% of 2016 voters.
Five absentee ballots were rejected for various reasons, while the remaining 1,022 were accepted and tallied.
With conditions much different due to the pandemic in 2020, however, the number of voters choosing to use absentee ballots is expected to swell. During the Connecticut primary, approximately 42% of all Republicans and 62% of registered Democrats who voted chose to do so via absentee ballot, according to Secretary of State data.
The number of those who chose to vote via absentee ballot could be just as high in November, with a strong turnout expected again for the 2020 presidential election. During the July special session, the state legislature approved Public Act 20-03, which affords all voters the right to vote by absentee ballot by checking the COVID-19 box on the ballot application.
Registered voters in Connecticut will be mailed an absentee ballot application later this month, or may request an application from the town clerk’s office.
Once completed, applications may be returned by mail to the Stonington Town Clerk, 152 Elm St., Stonington, 06378 or may be dropped in the designated collection box at the base of the front stairs to town hall. The box will be marked and is separate from a different collection for other town hall business, officials said.
Stonington officials said absentee ballots will be made available beginning Friday, Oct. 2, and must be received before Nov. 3 at 8 p.m. in order to be counted.
To be eligible to apply for an absentee ballot, voters must first be properly registered with the state. For more information on how to register, visit https://portal.ct.gov/SOTS. Voters must submit their registration applications prior to 8 p.m. on Oct. 27 to register for the November election.
Chesebrough and state officials said those who still wish to exercise their right to vote in-person may still do so, and the town will have polling stations open from 6 a.m. to 8 p.m. on Nov. 3 to accommodate. Polling places in Stonington include the Stonington Fire House on Main Street, the former Pawcatuck Middle School, the Deans Mill School, the B.F. Hoxie Engine Co./Mystic Fire Department on Broadway Avenue in Mystic, and the former school administration building on North Stonington Road in Old Mystic.
