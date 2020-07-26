STONINGTON — Midway through a near three-hour Peace and Justice for Crystal rally on the front lawn of Stonington High School, scorching temperatures rendered the microphone unusable.
It did not silence those who came to have their voices heard. Instead, speakers and organizers used the technological issue as inspiration to further share their message encouraging those present to "stay unmuted" until there is peace and justice for every American, regardless of age, gender or skin color.
More than 150 people gathered on the lawn across from the Stonington Police Department on Sunday afternoon for the rally, which was organized by Sean P. Dinwoodie and his wife, RaéVen Kelly, of the Westerly Area Peace and Justice Group, to provide a show of support for Crystal Caldwell, a Black hotel clerk who was assaulted by a New York couple during an allegedly racially motivated attack on June 26. Some carried signs with phases including "Justice delayed is justice denied" and "Injustice anywhere is a threat to justice everywhere," while others wore decorative t-shirts and face masks in her honor.
"This is the fifth time now we have organized, and as long as the people keep coming back, then we will keep coming back here until we get what we want, which is justice for Crystal," Dinwoodie said.
Caldwell, sitting in a tent to the side of the stage while still wearing a wrist brace for injuries she suffered during the attack, which was caught on hotel cameras, said she was in awe at the turnout and consistent support from a community that has not stopped reaching out since the attack.
The 59-year-old Groton resident, who works as a clerk at the Quality Inn Mystic, sustained serious but not life-threatening injuries in late June when she was attacked by Nassau County, N.Y., residents Philip Sarner, 39, and Emily Orbay, 27. The two eluded custody, according to police accounts, and were later captured in Bronx, N.Y., after two weeks on the run.
Sarner and Orbay were each charged with third-degree assault and intimidation based on bigotry and bias, the hate-crime statute in Connecticut. Sarner has also been charged with second-degree assault.
Both were later released after posting bond and are due in New London Superior Court for arraignment on Aug. 7.
Caldwell, who was recognized for her courage and presented with a bouquet of flowers at the conclusion of the program, said her family would never have made it this far without that support, and asked that those in attendance continue to stay active in seeking changes that will bring an end to racism and hate-based violence.
"The Lord has not only strengthened me every day, but has put people in my path who have helped to make a difference," Caldwell said. "Together we will work and continue to push until they have changed all these laws to protect everyone."
Concerns with police response
Caldwell's experience inspired many of the speakers, including U.S. Sen. Richard Blumenthal, educator Kevin Booker Jr., Stonington Board of Finance member and 18th Senate District candidate Bob Statchen, Black New London police officer and state Rep. Anthony Nolan, and several others to call for the state to strengthen its hate crime laws and hold Sarner and Orbay, as well as anyone who would support or behave like them, accountable for their actions.
The speakers also sought to hold the Stonington Police Department accountable for "its mistakes" in the case — Statchen said officers loaded Sarner into an ambulance with his 18-year-old EMT son and allowed him to be taken to the hospital without an officer present — calling out Chief J. Darren Stewart and the agency for failing to protect Caldwell and arrest Sarner and Orbay.
Caldwell's attorney, M. John Strafaci, said the agency failed in its duties to arrest the New York residents before they had an opportunity to flee and questioned the department's transparency in the case. He said he has concerns over the police account, which varies from a statement by Lawrence + Memorial Hospital in New London that Stonington officers were not denied or restricted entry to make an arrest, and further questioned why the department and its administration had not apologized for their mistakes in the case.
"We have continued to push for an apology, not just for the lazy police work but the way they treated Crystal's family," Strafaci said, noting that his office released the video surveillance when police would not. "
A message seeking comment from Stonington police was not returned Sunday.
The incident has also led to a legislative push to strengthen Connecticut's hate-crime laws, and on Sunday, several legislators spoke publicly regarding a measure passed by the state House of Representatives Friday. Calling the legislation "Crystal's Law," speakers shared their support for the enhanced legislation to create harsher penalties in instances where race is considered a motivating factor.
In a statement issued to event organizers, Connecticut Attorney William Tong said he stands with Caldwell and her family. Tong, who had planned to attend but was unable to because of a family matter, said he would work with legislators to make sure those accountable would be held responsible in this case and address holes in state laws to assure better responses in the event of other future incidents around the state.
"There is zero tolerance for hate, racism and violence, and I am calling on authorities to hold those responsible accountable for their vicious acts," Tong said.
United against hate
Although Caldwell's case took center stage at Sunday's rally, the event also provided an opportunity for supporters of the Black Lives Matter movement to pledge not to give in, while encouraging those in attendance to do the same.
Connecticut Lt. Gov. Susan Bysiewicz, who had also planned to attend but was unable to due to a late scheduling conflict, said in a statement that like many in the state, she was horrified by the video of Caldwell's assault. She said the state would work to improve laws and impact a necessary systematic change.
Booker and New London City Council President Efrain Dominguez each encouraged those in attendance to never give in and to continue to be vocal until everyone is afforded the same opportunities. Both also pushed for area residents to remain united when it comes to equality and to "never stand silent" when they see injustice.
Dominguez told those at the rally that the challenge will be difficult and there is unlikely to be a quick solution, but said if those speaking did not remain vocal then there would never be change.
Igniting cheers from the crowd, Booker went as far as leaving the microphone and dropping from the stage after taking off his suit to reveal a shirt with the phrase, "#stay unmuted." He told those in attendance to always be who they are and to never feel they should have to apologize for being themselves.
"Don't apologize for having an accent when you speak; don't apologize for the texture of your hair; don't apologize for your physical features; don't apologize for the traditional food of culture you eat," Booker said. "Most of all, don't ever apologize for being your authentic self."
