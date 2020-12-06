STONINGTON — Mystic will be seeing its first boutique hotel after the Planning and Zoning Commission approved a special-use permit for its construction in late November.
The new hotel, located next to the Mystic train station at 32 Broadway Ave., is replacing the former Broadway Auto service station. Demolition of the service station began last Tuesday. The developer of the project, Fotis Georgiadis of G Development LLC in Waterford, thinks the hotel will bring more tourists to the east side of the town.
“Mystic, even in the pandemic, has had more tourism this year than it's ever had. This side of Mystic hasn’t seen it. By offering six rooms with no restaurant, you’re offering people to stay, go out and eat, and be able to walk into downtown, passing all these small businesses,” Georgiadis said. “We’re excited for that.”
The hotel will feature flood elevation with three floors and a rooftop deck. The deck includes a pool and hot tub. Georgiadis said the rooftop deck adds a huge benefit for guests, especially with the “new normal” caused by the COVID-19 pandemic. In a time where outdoor seating is more important than ever, the open deck allows those staying at the hotel to get out of their rooms and get some air.
“People can relax, refresh themselves, have some food from the locals … and not worry about being stuck in the room. They have a place where they can go breathe and have an enjoyable time,” he said.
Although residents of Mystic expressed concerns with the hotel’s design and whether it would fit with the quaint, historic feeling of the town, Georgiadis said the renderings “do not do it justice.”
“The materials that we’re using are shiplap and hardie-board siding with nice beautiful windows,” he said.
Traffic issues have also been a frequent concern among residents, but Georgiadis said Chief of Police Darren Stewart spent multiple hours giving advice on how to maintain smooth traffic flow on Broadway Ave. The parking lot will have a one-way flow of traffic where cars enter from Washington Street and exit to Broadway Avenue.
Plans originally called for a restaurant, but offsite parking caused issues with town regulations.
“Instead of us fighting for offsite parking and going towards the regulations with attorneys, we felt that we turned the negative into a positive,” he said.
The hotel will not include any restaurant. Georgiadis said he hopes guests at the hotel will take advantage of restaurants in Mystic, further benefiting the town’s local businesses.
G Development is also working on other projects in the surrounding area. Across from the Mystic YMCA on Harry Austin Drive, construction is underway on a new medical professional office building. The third floor of the building will be home to a medi-spa that “no one’s seen in the state of Connecticut,” Georgiadis said.
He also purchased the former location of Windjammer Wine and Spirits on 44 Williams Street. The upper floor will be an apartment and the lower floor will be for retail space.
“We’re very very excited about the projects we have going on right now,” Georgiadis said. “We’re heavily invested in Mystic. We love the town and we’re community driven.”
Georgiadis said he hopes construction of the new hotel will begin in mid-2021 and he plans to have it finished by the end of 2021 or early 2022.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.