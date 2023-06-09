STONINGTON — Now that the master plan for Mystic River Boathouse Park has received approval, the focus is turning to gaining state permits as organizers work toward making the project shovel-ready.
Members of the Stonington Planning and Zoning Commission on Tuesday approved the master plan zone change, site plan and coastal area management review applications for creation of the Mystic River Boathouse Park, including the Jim Dietz Rowing Center and Hart Perry Boathouse.
The approval marks an important step in the process, which continues as officials seek necessary approval from the state Department of Transportation, Department of Environmental Engineering and the Army Corps of Engineers.
“We are grateful to the many partners who have contributed so much over the years to this project. From 2016 through today, it has been thanks to the volunteers, town staff and various officials that we have gotten to this point,” Stonington First Selectman Danielle Chesebrough said in a press release.
“There is still a good deal of work left to be done before this wonderful project comes to fruition, but we passed a major milestone this week,” she continued.
Stonington residents and project supporters turned out to the Board of Education central offices on Tuesday evening in a show of support for the project, with numerous residents left standing in back as the commission discussed the matter. Voters had first approved a bond in 2016 that granted the town $2.2 million in funding to use for purchase and development of the park.
Under the proposal for the site, located just north of Mystic Seaport adjacent mainly to private property, the work will involve relocating the historic home known as the Lovelace House north to allow for constriction of the rowing center and boathouse. A new dock will be established along a renovated shoreline that will incorporate natural materials and native plants to create the “living shoreline,” officials said, while the remaining land will be used for a lawn, parking lot and other landscaping.
Site plan designs were completed and presented by Principal Chad Frost of Kent + Frost Architecture Design of Mystic.
Stonington Rowing Center Inc., or SRCI, a nonprofit group organized by local residents and supporters of Stonington Crew, has assumed responsibility for fundraising and construction of the boathouse. Members of the organization said earlier this year that, despite obvious pandemic and economic challenges, the group has raised $1.5 million of the estimated $2.5 million to build the boathouse under the specifications required by the state.
“This project will be transformative for the area,” said Michael O’Neill, president of Stonington Community Rowing Inc. “This is a great opportunity for the community to have river access like they never had before.”
Residents on Tuesday spoke about the project and the positive impact that Mystic River access can have on the community and in leaving a legacy for future generations. Stonington Crew coaches, rowers, and rowing alumni were also in attendance, with several rowers discussing how the sport has shaped their lives.
The park will provide access for residents to the Mystic River through a public boat ramp and dock for non-motorized watercraft. O’Neill and Stonington Crew coach John Thornell each said the rowing center will expand on the successful 25-year-old Stonington Crew high school program to offer recreational and competitive rowing programs to other high school students, middle school students and adults.
Through partnerships with the Denison Pequotsepos Nature Center, Stonington Recreation and Mystic Seaport, they said additional non-rowing programs and activities will also be made available to the community.
Thornell said in a press release that the next steps for the project will include obtaining Department of Transportation approval for the park’s driveway entrance, coastal permitting from the Connecticut Department of Energy and Environmental Protection and approval from the Army Corps of Engineers for the rowing docks, the public dock and the living shoreline.
Once all approvals are obtained, Chesebrough said the project would be ready to go to bid and town officials would come to an agreement with a contractor. From there, it will only be a matter of time before the park is completed and ready for use.
“It’s taken a long time and a lot of effort by many people to get us to this point, and I think we are all looking forward to seeing the work take place,” Chesebrough said.
