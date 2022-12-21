STONINGTON — Town public works crews have moved quickly to try to prevent, or at least lessen, another chance of a vehicle traveling into the Pawcatuck River off Coggswell Street.
The day after an 87-year-old Massachusetts man driving an SUV down the dead-end downtown street ended up in the river — and was rescued by local firefighters — the town put up seven wooden posts where the road meets the riverbank. Two new tall, yellow caution signs also alert drivers, if there’s still any doubt.
First Selectman Danielle Chesebrough said that an immediate debriefing of Monday night’s incident Tuesday with Stonington Police Chief Jay DelGrosso led to talk of installing a temporary barrier and signs at the site.
“Within a few hours of that conversation, Public Works rearranged their schedule and got down there and pulled it all together to get it done quickly,” Chesebrough said. “Just another safety measure that we hope will help prevent something like that from happening.”
Prior to the new barrier and signage only a “No outlet” sign was at the end of the street.
Winn Development’s plans for housing at the former Campbell Grain building site at the end of Coggswell Street would include a type of wooden scenic railing for the area.
“If they were to ever move forward, their plans did have some barriers set up in addition to a public park with green space,” Chesebrough said.
The town is also looking at installing similar barriers in other locations, Chesebrough said.
“Residents are always encouraged to reach out to our police department or our public works department to put in a request for that kind of signage,” Chesebrough said. “We’ve done some in Old Mystic near the river at a dead end. We’ve recently had a request for another off of Mechanic Street in Pawcatuck for another potential place that we’ll look at. We do try to be as responsive as we can.”
It’s the second time in about four years a vehicle traveled past the end of Coggswell Street and into the river, necessitating a rescue of the driver. The first was Dec. 31, 2018.
After Monday’s accident, the driver was treated and released from the hospital. Crews recovered his vehicle Tuesday afternoon.
