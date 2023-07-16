STONINGTON — In an effort to enhance public participation in updating the town’s zoning ordinances, town officials are moving digital in an effort to gain feedback without residents needing to leave the comfort of their homes.
The Stonington Planning and Zoning Commission will host a virtual public presentation of proposed zoning amendments on July 26, an online-only presentation that will be led by the commission and Town Planner Clifton Iler. The presentation aims to provide insight on some of the proposed zoning changes as the town prepares to conclude first phase efforts and begin the second phase this fall.
“The virtual presentation offers an opportunity for residents and stakeholders to learn about the proposed zoning updates and voice their opinions,” Iler said in a press release. “The commission has been diligently working on these updates with the goal of improving the town's zoning framework, addressing current challenges and accommodating the evolving needs of the community.”
The updates are part of regular, periodic reviews designed to help address contemporary issues and are required under Connecticut general statutes. This will mark the first time a related presentation has been tailored specifically for an online-only audience.
Officials said this week that the update of the regulations is currently in the first phase, which involves correcting inconsistencies in the regulations, complying with recent statutory changes, and improving the usability of the regulations by reformatting the document.
During the presentation, members of the commission and the town’s zoning consultant, FHI Studio, will provide an overview of the proposed zoning updates, detail how the update process works, explain the reason for updates, and highlight key changes.
Iler said attendees will have the opportunity to ask questions, share concerns and offer suggestions related to the updates.
Those who would rather attend in person may do so at a separate presentation scheduled for Aug. 17 at 7 p.m. at the Board of Education Building. Both presentations will cover the same material, officials said.
“By hosting this virtual event, the Town of Stonington seeks to ensure accessibility and inclusivity for all residents, allowing them to participate in the discussion from the comfort of their own homes,” Iler said.
A public hearing for adoption of the updates has not yet been scheduled, but is expected to take place in September.
The second update phase, which will begin this fall, will explore potential changes to allowed uses, permit requirements, sign and parking regulations and specific zoning district regulations. Public workshops will be conducted in support of that phase of the work.
To attend the virtual presentation, visit the town’s website at www.stonington-ct.gov. For additional information about the proposed zoning amendments or the virtual public presentation, contact Town Planner Clifton Iler at ciler@stonington-ct.gov.
