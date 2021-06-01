STONINGTON — Members of the police department welcomed a Stonington High alumnus and two Wheeler High graduates to the team on Tuesday, and two additional hires are imminent as the department prepares to fill vacancies left following the resignation and retirement of several officers over the past year.
New recruits Christopher Appleton, Thomas Marsh and Seamus Wallace were each sworn in during a ceremony Tuesday morning. The trio received their badges and were offered station tours with their family to help with orientation. All three will attend the Connecticut Police Academy starting on Friday for a 22-week course that will include a combined in-person, Zoom conference and commuter-based training program.
Stonington Police Chief J. Darren Stewart said the program will offer the new recruits a chance to experience a rigorous schedule that will require them to learn to be flexible, a skill he believes each has and will be necessary as they begin their careers in law enforcement.
“This is what policing has become,” Stewart told the recruits. “You will need to be able to adapt to your community; to adapt to your environment. You have what it takes.”
Each of the new officers comes with a background that includes volunteer service, and all three have strong local family ties and education in criminal justice.
At 34 years old, Appleton is the oldest of the bunch and comes to the department with a background as a volunteer firefighter in North Stonington and several years working as an employee with the Department of Transportation in Waterford. A 2005 graduate of Wheeler High School, Appleton always had ambitions of being a police officer and went on to receive a bachelor’s degree in criminal justice from Three Rivers College in Norwich.
When early efforts to find an employer didn’t go as planned following graduation, he said he accepted the job with the Department of Transportation, then later joined F&F Distributors in 2017 after the birth of his son, Nolan. As Nolan got older, he said he owed it to himself as well as his son and his wife, Brittany, to pursue his dreams as an officer.
“I like his badge,” Nolan said following the ceremony, nodding intensely when asked if he was proud of his dad.
A fellow Wheeler alumni, the 21-year-old Marsh is the youngest of the recruits but has already established himself as an active first responder while working as a volunteer firefighter in North Stonington. He is finishing his schooling at Three Rivers College to receive a bachelor’s in criminal justice.
His father, also named Tom Marsh, said it was no surprise that his son would become an officer. Marsh said that he and his wife, Kelly, knew from an early age that this was the career path that his son would choose.
“We knew from the time he was very little that this was where he was headed. This was his end game, and for him to be able to fall in with Stonington is an absolute blessing,” Marsh said.
For Wallace, the new career is a return to where it all began. A Stonington High School graduate, Wallace went on to receive a bachelor’s degree in criminology and sociology from Assumption College in Worcester, Mass., and is currently a full-time student working toward his master’s degree in Homeland Security from Endicott College in Beverly, Mass.
It wasn’t until his senior year at Assumption that Wallace realized he wanted to be an officer, however. During an internship, he said he had a chance to see things first-hand while working with leadership at the Rutland Police Department in Rutland, Mass., and decided this was the career he wanted.
“I am excited to be able to come back and take what I’ve learned to help my community,” he said.
Stonington Police Capt. Todd Olson said all three were highly recommended by those that interviewed them, and he noted that their local ties and knowledge of the community will help them to hit the ground running once they’ve returned from the academy and had their training with a field officer.
The onboarding of three new officers at once is uncommon for the department, both Olson and Stewart said, and the agency anticipates bringing two additional officers on in the very near future. Olson said the hires will help bring the department back to full staffing after a couple of retirements and the resignation of officers who chose to pursue careers in other fields. The officers left in intervals over the past year, officials said.
“There was no real concern or issues expressed, though one expressed that they sought something different outside law enforcement altogether,” Olson said. “It’s difficult these days, with the challenges and spotlight on the career, to attract officers. We were fortunate to have very good, well-qualified candidates to choose from.”
Olson said the department is also continuing the hiring and testing process, but has identified a former Connecticut state trooper and an officer from South Carolina as possible candidates for hire as well.
If the remaining positions are filled, he said the department would return to full staffing with 39 sworn officers for the first time in many months.
“We have been very fortunate to have interest from good, quality candidates and are looking forward to bringing on people who will represent the department and the community well,” Olson said.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.