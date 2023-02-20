STONINGTON — A town police sergeant was flown via Life Star to Rhode Island Hospital on Monday after a car hit his parked cruiser at a work detail on Providence-New London Turnpike near the intersection with Taugwonk Road.
The sergeant, who was not identified by police officials, was standing outside his car while a crew installing cable television wire was working. That’s when the car smashed into his cruiser, which was pushed into the officer.
“It’s very concerning. We’re very concerned about our sergeant and we’re going to make sure he’s getting the best treatment and make sure that all the other officers as well are being taken care of,” Stonington Police Deputy Chief Todd Olson told WJAR-10. “It’s a concerning thing throughout the entire department, throughout law enforcement in this entire area.”
The driver of the car that hit the cruiser was taken by ambulance to Lawrence + Memorial Hospital. The road was also closed for several hours while emergency crews and the state police accident reconstruction worked.
Sun staff
