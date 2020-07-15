STONINGTON — For the last several years, town and state officials have worked to secure funding to assist in building sidewalks along Route 1 in Pawcatuck. The wait may soon be over.
Stonington has been tentatively approved to receive a $600,000 grant from the State Bond Commission earmarked for the plan development and construction of sidewalks to connect gaps along South Broad Street. The project, which would extend the sidewalks from Mayflower Avenue to Spellman Avenue, has been formally endorsed by Gov. Ned Lamont and is expected to be approved in a vote July 21.
First Selectman Danielle Chesebrough said town officials were notified of the likely approval by the town’s state legislators Tuesday evening, noting that it is a win for the community, as it looks to improve safety for students and other pedestrians along the state road. The town had planned to wait until the formal vote to announce the funding, but Chesebrough said she had already heard from several people who were excited about the state grant.
“I guess good news travels fast,” Chesebrough said. “This is certainly welcome news and the grant will allow the town to move forward with a project that has been a priority for many in the community over the last years.”
The funding for the project has garnered bipartisan support from both local officials and state legislators in recent years following the death of Raymond A. Lanphere, a disabled veteran who was struck and killed in May 2016 while driving his motorized scooter southbound along South Broad Street near Mayflower Avenue.
The collision led many to call for a solution, and town officials, led by then-First Selectman Rob Simmons, attempted to secure funding for improvements through a partnership with the state.
State Sen. Heather Somers, R-18th Senate District, said Wednesday that the funding will bring an opportunity to make necessary repairs to improve both driver and pedestrian safety, enhance quality of life for Pawcatuck residents and even potentially provide new economic opportunities for the town.
The funding has remained a top priority since Somers was first elected to state office, and brings to fruition an unspoken agreement between the town and state that was first reached and initially included in Connecticut’s 2017-18 budget. Despite the inclusion, Somers said then-Gov. Dannel Malloy did not move forward on the funding of certain urban grants, which included the proposal for the Pawcatuck sidewalk project.
“Persistence in trying to make this key section along Route 1 safer is paying off,” Somers said. “As someone who has been pushing for this funding for years through the legislative process, I just want to say how grateful and appreciative I am to see this project move forward.
"Replacing these sidewalks along Route 1 will make this area safer for Pawcatuck pedestrians and those traveling on motorized scooters. We want to prevent future tragedies in this area, and I thank the governor for recognizing this need and the value of this investment.”
State Rep. Kate Rotella, D-43rd Assembly District, has also campaigned for the funding during her first term in office and said in a press release Wednesday that in addition to the necessary safety improvements, the project is also expected to bring direct benefits by connecting large business centers in the community.
“I am thrilled to receive this good news and even more excited to share them with my constituents,” Rotella said. “We have talked about pedestrian connectivity, safety and easier access to the business along the corridor, and this funding will effectively address those concerns.”
Chesebrough said although funding seems very likely at this point, it’s still too early in the process to set exact costs or establish a timeline for improvement. Once approved, she said the project would likely take between 9 and 12 months to complete — that is, if the town can allocate appropriate funding to do the whole stretch at once.
A project analysis and prospective design completed by staff with B&L Engineering estimated that physical construction would cost $778,000 to complete. The costs do include a contingency fund to account for unexpected costs. The state funding would significantly reduce the community’s share.
She said other aspects of the project would still need funding, however, including a final design plan and unpredictable aspects such as right-of-way and utility relocation expenses. The town is already beginning to coordinate with Eversource regarding utilities, but said the costs for these expenses is unpredictable.
“It is unfortunately something that, until we get into the legal discussions, is very difficult to predict,” Chesebrough said. “The costs to the town could vary widely. We just won’t know until we’ve been in contact with property owners and have had an opportunity to work with them.”
The goal would be to move as quickly, but efficiently, as possible, but Chesebrough said officials will be tasked with trying to balance the town’s financial liabilities in an already tight budget year. If the town is unable to complete the project all at once, she said a phased plan would be developed to address the construction in sections, putting priority on greatest safety needs first.
“We are excited to hopefully receive this grant and begin really moving forward with this effort,” Chesebrough said.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.