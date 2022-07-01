STONINGTON — A set of ordinances approved at a town meeting on Monday will give local police the ability to better enforce park regulations in the community, as well as provide a cost of living adjustment within the town’s retirement plan.
Members of the public voted overwhelmingly by special ballot to approve five separate ordinances, each which sought to improve or streamline government operations, enhance efficiencies and address a long overdue need to provide adjustments for retirees. Each measure passed by margins of at least 14-1, with 51 people participating.
Not every member of the public who participated had voted on every measure, officials said.
First Selectman Danielle Chesebrough said the new ordinances will provide the community with a chance to better address concerns brought by the public, including an increase in the reported number of people violating no smoking signs and park hours posted at several locations in town including Donahue Park in Pawcatuck, which officials have worked recently to address following complaints of drug use and other problems afterhours.
“For many locations in town, we do have no smoking signs and hours of operations posted on signs but when the new chief was hired and reviewed town ordinances, he found that there were ordinances that allowed police to really do anything to enforce what was on those signs,” Chesebrough said.
She said Stonington Police Chief Jay DelGrosso explained that while the signs could allow police to request those present to follow the suggested guidelines, there was no way for officers to issue a ticket or do anything but simply request compliance and move on with actionable ordinances in effect, which the town did not have.
The new ordinances, a no smoking ordinance which passed 49-2 and an hours of operation ordinance which passed 43-3, will allow for citations and other efforts, officials said.
“Simply put, it was unenforceable. Now our officers will have the ability to enforce these rules a lot easier,” Chesebrough said.
Another significant change approved is the town’s retirement plan, a benefit provided to the long-term employees of the community following retirement. Officials said that prior to Monday’s vote, the plan had not been adjusted since 2014 and as a result, those who had retired had not received a proper cost of living adjustment, or COLA, in the past eight years.
Retirees and members of the town’s advisory committee had requested the town consider adjustments over the past few years and with the recent changes in economy, which include significant increases in costs for food, energy and other resources, it was time to provide an increase in benefits.
The measure passed by a 46-2 margin.
“These are long-standing employees that have not had a cost of living increase in years, so it was time to give them something,” she said.
Residents on Monday also approved a housekeeping measure to allow officials to update an existing ordinance to provide for threshold amounts of real property and personal property tax bills to be due and payable in one installment. The measure passed 47-2.
A fifth measure, approved 49-2, adopted an ordinance to provide notice of an application for a demolition permit and provide for the delay of demolition of historical structures.
“Some of these items are things we have needed to address for years,” Chesebrough said. “It is good to see residents were willing to come out, and it was good to be able to move forward with some solutions.”
