STONINGTON — Voters in February had rejected a proposed set of amendments to upgrade the town’s parking regulations, citing confusion in the language and concern that aside from increases in fines, the plan did not address underlying issues impacting traffic.
Stonington officials are hopeful that with a few clarifications and efforts to better market the plan and reasoning behind it, a revised proposal will be better received when it goes back before the public for a second vote on Monday.
The proposed modifications to the parking ordinance are one of four questions that will be included in a Special Town Meeting that will take place at 7 p.m. at Stonington High School. While the last of four questions, it is likely to be one that will garner the most attention, First Selectman Danielle Chesebrough admits.
“For the most part, it is the same ordinance that the Board of Police Commissioners had presented in February, but it does seek to clarify language to meet some of those previous concerns,” Chesebrough said. “We are optimistic that, with some public education, we can help residents understand the importance of updating these regulations.”
The proposed resolution up for vote calls for providing for an update to the Parking and Traffic Regulation to include town right-of-ways and authorizing the Board of Police Commissioners to implement policies for electronic aided paid parking.
The measure would allow the town to utilize these parking funds, designated specifically for maintaining any electronic aided paid parking and supporting bicycle and pedestrian safety enhancement projects, and the proposed ordinance would also increase parking fines from $25 to $50.
During the special town meeting in February, voters opposed the parking proposal, 71 to 65, with one person not voting.
Robert O’Shaughnessey, chairman of the Board of Police Commissioners, said officials had hoped that the change in ordinance and increase in parking fine assessments would provide additional tools to address growing traffic issues in areas including downtown Mystic, Stonington Borough and even at Clyde’s Cider Mill in recent years.
“Mystic has in some ways become a victim of its own success,” he said before the vote. “We have reached a point where we now have tourists visiting our community year-round. Our road system is not designed for the traffic caused by the level of development we’ve had.”
Both Chesebrough and O’Shaughnessey have said the town has not determined if or where any paid meters may be put. Both said that would be determined through a defined process and approved only after public hearing and approval from the Board of Police Commissioners.
While some residents, including Mystic Knotworks owner Matthew Beaudoin, and Chris Regan, founder and owner of the Mystic-based Regan Enterprises LLC, said they would support the measure, they also expressed reservations.
Others, however, had questioned why more isn’t being done to pressure officials in Groton to address concerns on their side. Several residents expressed concerns that too much effort has gone into parking in Stonington, while available space in Groton is being used to advance development.
Chesebrough said that while there are still several issues related to traffic that must still be addressed, this updated ordinance is a step in the right direction to developing a more comprehensive approach to solving the problem.
“This really is something that provides additional tools in the toolbox for enforcement,” Chesebrough said. “It really is something I hope our residents will seriously consider.”
