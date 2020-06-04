STONINGTON — The town is moving forward with an effort to secure $10 million in bonding for repairs and improvements to the town’s three sewer plants and several pumping stations.
Town staff and officials with the Board of Selectmen, Board of Finance and Water Pollution Control Authority agreed to host a virtual public meeting on June 16. Under the proposed plan, the town would secure project funding through bonding, an effort that First Selectman Danielle Chesebrough said is expected to cost the average taxpayer “no more than $53 per year.”
“This isn’t a surprise, but rather something we knew was coming. The Board of Finance was first notified of the need more than a year ago,” Chesebrough said. “We are all in agreement that there should be a public hearing on the matter so we can hear from residents and business owners and get the ball rolling.”
The decision came during an hour-long joint discussion held virtually on Wednesday evening. During the discussion, WPCA Executive Director Doug Nettleton provided an overview of repairs, which will be necessary in order to prevent overburdening the town’s sewer system. There is currently a moratorium on new connections to the system, which is expected to remain in place until sewage is diverted from the Mystic treatment plant to an underused plant in Stonington Borough.
Nettleton told participants that the bonding would allow the project to be addressed directly, and would provide a better option than attempting to fund the project through the town’s capital improvement budget over the next five years.
Chuck Sheehan, who recently joined the WPCA to fill a vacancy left when Deborah Downie was elected to the Board of Selectmen, added that the town should take advantage of the opportunity to address the issue before state or federal environmental agencies step in to force repairs.
Sheehan, former CEO of the Metropolitan District in Hartford, a regional municipal water and sewer service, warned that if the town waited to conduct repairs until there was emergency damage, it would force them to potentially go through a costly and lengthy court-mandated process to fix the system.
The MDC had allowed certain assets to fall into disrepair, he said, and it ultimately led to a $750,000 fine and eventually a court-mediated agreement that forced the district to enter into a $2.4 billion long-term repair project. Sheehan was hired to help facilitate the agreement and repairs.
“I urge everyone to think about the consequences. I know it is a lot of money, but right now we still have our autonomy,” he said. “We need to do something to get the ball rolling here because without a plan, we could lose out on that autonomy.”
Chesebrough said Thursday that if the project is approved, then the town would be able to redesignate $1 million already earmarked in the 2020-21 town budget for the project. The money would otherwise provide a buffer in the event that bonding for the project does not pass.
If the $1 million is not needed, Chesebrough said the Board of Finance would work with residents to determine the best use for that money. She said it would likely involve putting approximately $500,000 into the rainy day fund and using the second $500,000 for other needs such as paving and sidewalk repairs.
“It is still very early in the process, and it is important that we keep the public informed and involved through the process,” Chesebrough said.
The town is currently drafting a summary of the project, which would include a fact sheet detailing how the $10 million would be spent. Chesebrough said she expects the data sheet to be available on the town’s website by early next week, although the town was hopeful that a document would be ready for the public by Friday.
Residents seeking to comment are asked to submit written testimony of 300 words or less to the town by 4 p.m. on June 15. All comments must include a name, address and whether the writer is in favor or opposition to the bond. Comments may be submitted by mail at Town of Stonington, WPCA, 152 Elm St., Stonington, CT 06378 or by email at stoningtonwpca@stonington-ct.gov. Comments may also be submitted using the drop box outside Stonington Town Hall.
Those who wish to speak by phone during the hearing may still do so, but comments will be limited to two minutes. Those who wish to comment live must call the WPCA at 860-535-5065 by 4 p.m. on June 15 to sign up.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.