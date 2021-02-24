STONINGTON — A proposed $81.5 million 2021-22 budget released this week by First Selectman Danielle Chesebrough calls for a 3.22% hike, representing an increase of approximately $1 million in new spending, as well as more funding for both the Board of Education and capital improvement projects.
The Town of Stonington kicked off the budget process Tuesday evening with the first in a series of budget workshops before members of the Board of Finance. The process is expected to be challenging for elected officials this year as they seek to find a way to balance a growing list of capital improvement and department needs against tough economic conditions and added expenses incurred as a result of the pandemic conditions.
Chesebrough urged residents to understand that it remains very early in the process, noting that she expects town officials to “whittle down” expenses considerably and reduce spending before a final proposal goes to a public hearing in April.
“Every year, especially with capital improvement projects, there are costs that will be whittled down as part of the process,” Chesebrough said. “When it comes to capital improvement projects, some things will just have to be deferred. There are other needs, however, that will need to be addressed or the town will end up with more significant issues in the future.”
The proposed budget calls for an increase of approximately $1 million in general government spending, which includes the addition of two new positions, an IT position and an outreach coordinator position to work with Stonington Human Services, as well as purchasing software and equipment that will allow the town to assess bridge conditions and develop a comprehensive, long-term repair and maintenance schedule.
Chesebrough said she is certainly cognizant of the need to limit new costs, noting that the new positions and software would serve to begin addressing a variety of community needs that have already been put off for several years.
“Both these positions are ones that, if we do not begin filling them now, then we are truly doing a disservice to our town,” she said. “An important function of these roles is to directly address longstanding, proven needs in the community.”
The proposed IT position is a full-time role that would supplement the town’s IT director. It would provide immediate assistance to growing digital needs within both Stonington Human Services and the Stonington Police Department, while providing additional assistance in improving cyber safety and online services.
The challenges of the pandemic, which have led to a record number of residents seeking various well-being and mental health assistance, has also put a spotlight on the need for a community outreach director as well, Chesebrough said. The position is not technically a new one, Chesebrough explained, but was not filled years ago and has remained vacant for more than a decade.
The new hire, which would be employed through the Human Services Department, would partner with both human services and police to address needs in various ways such as working with victims of domestic violence and following up with resources to aid those who called officers following mental health incidents.
Chesebrough also highlighted the need for a more comprehensive system to address bridge needs. The town is just beginning to assess its bridges, she said, and the new line item of $100,000 in the capital improvement budget, as well as $75,000 in the operating budget, will help the town to begin addressing past-due maintenance needs.
“We have just begun doing an inventory of bridges, and their structural status, but based on this early analysis we know there are bridges that need attention in the short-term, as well as longer-term,” she said.
Another factor in the proposed budget increase is the town's annual debt payments of $8.1 million, which are primarily for school renovation projects and sewer upgrades. These payments represent a $52,000 increase over current spending. Those payments are expected to begin declining in the 2022-23 budget if no new debts are added.
Chesebrough’s proposal also includes a $40.74 million initial request for the Board of Education as presented by Superintendent of Schools Van Riley, an 8.94% increase over the current year. That number is also expected to see significant decline before they get in front of town residents, however.
The Board of Education in the past few weeks has already reduced Riley’s budget to reflect a 4.8% increase in spending, and members of the Board of Finance have requested that Stonington Public Schools consider additional adjustments to provide a proposal that would not include an increase greater than 1.5%.
Revising capital improvements
Chesebrough’s initial proposal numbers, which called for $8.04 million in funding for capital expenses, a 229.57% increase over current spending, in the first documents released to the public, seem high, but it’s part of a process to highlight needs before setting priorities, she said.
The early figures are in line with previous years, and there have already been adjustments to begin bringing that cost down. In 2018-19, the board reduced a $7.21 million request to $1.96 million, and in 2019-20, a Board of Selectmen request for $6 million in capital improvements was reduced to $2.05 million.
Chesebrough said Wednesday that in discussions, the Board of Selectmen members have already identified reductions that would cut the proposed capital funding for the coming fiscal year by more than half, and additional reductions are likely as it goes before the Board of Finance.
“This year, our Board of Selectmen has gotten it down to $3,870,717, so we are starting lower than the past few years already,” Chesebrough said.
Some of the costs are simply unavoidable, however, as the town prepares to purchase and implement body and cruiser cameras at the Stonington Police Department in accordance with state legislation. The effort is required, officials said, and is expected to cost approximately $500,000.
Another project that can’t be put off any longer is the renovation of the George Crouse Tennis Courts, another $440,000 cost which Chesebrough said had already been neglected too long. The town is also considering money for new sidewalks and funding for districtwide school computer upgrades and air conditioning upgrades at both Stonington High School and Stonington Middle School.
“In the end, the Board of Finance is going to have some difficult decisions to make here. We will need to find a balance, and one that won’t put too much stress on the taxpayers,” she said.
Upcoming meetings
The process that kicked off Tuesday will continue over the course of the next few months, culminating in a public hearing on April 1, town meeting on April 19 and referendum on April 27. No adjustments to that schedule were made during the initial presentations on Tuesday evening.
The Board of Finance will continue deliberations on March 2 with additional workshop presentations currently scheduled for March 4, 9, and 11. The board will then host deliberations on March 16 and 18 before a final proposed Board of Finance budget is approved.
All hearings and deliberations will be held virtually and the public is encouraged to attend. Chesebrough said the more active residents are throughout the process, the easier it will be for officials to build a budget that represents the community and its needs. Officials are also working with Ledge Light Health District staff to offer an in-person town meeting if at all possible.
“We encourage all residents to engage in the budget process, as the investments being made in our community will impact many aspects of daily life, both in the short- and long-term,” Chesebrough said.
For more information, including a complete list of budget meetings, times, locations and Webex links, visit www.stonington-ct.gov.
