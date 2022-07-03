STONINGTON — For some local property owners, the growth in the private short-term rental market and online options such as Airbnb has proven to be a lucrative venture, but one that if not properly regulated can wreak havoc on neighborhoods.
In a challenging post-pandemic economy that has forced Americans to think outside the box, the market has also grown to be a lifeline for others, with some who have been able to use short-term rental options to make ends meet or pay the mortgage. For some of these property owners, it is the only way to afford staying in the community.
With popularity of short-term rental services soaring and use of these options up exponentially throughout the region, Stonington officials are looking to find a middle ground that will allow that lifeline to remain in place while protecting neighborhoods from bad landlords and unruly tenants. First Selectman Danielle Chesebrough said a meeting held in mid-June provided a good first step, and the town will hold a Community Conversation in July as it continues to seek long-term solutions to short-term rentals in Stonington.
“We have found that traditional meetings kind of force people to square up against one another, and that’s not the way to get an effective outcome,” Chesebrough said. “In the next conversation, we plan to host a roundtable discussion to focus on more specific topics, and hopefully build on what we developed during the first Community Conversation.”
After five years had passed since the last discussion — Chesebrough noted that it had been a goal of the Stonington Board of Selectmen to address the issue when she was elected in 2019, but the pandemic put efforts on the backburner — the town decided to re-engage residents by starting fresh conversations.
During the first meeting, which was held June 20, residents participated in an interactive discussion that allowed them to present questions and thoughts on the issues surrounding short-term rentals.
Officials posed five questions to attendees and input was captured through participants’ written responses. Attendees were then asked to review all responses, and put a star next to no more than two responses per question. This was a way to gauge which ideas and/or concerns were most prevalent to the attendees.
“There were some concerns that people had regarding the impact it could have on property values and year-round residents within neighborhoods, and rightfully so,” Chesebrough said. “There are also many people who are willing to meet certain standards and need this opportunity to make their homes affordable. We need to find a balance.”
Short-term rentals can be tricky for towns. Renters in these properties provide little in local tax revenues, but can serve to stimulate the local economy by providing added tourist dollars at shops and restaurants. The added traffic can cause strain on roads, parking and emergency traffic or properties can degrade quickly under poor owners. At the same time, officials noted that good owners will use the opportunity to conduct home improvements that can increase property values.
Residents at the first meeting called for town regulations to curb bad behaviors, including restricting “party house,” enforcing capacity limits in homes, providing contact information for owners to surrounding neighbors and limiting the number of designated short-term rentals within certain zones.
The town must also be careful not to infringe on resident and tenant rights, however, and Chesebrough said that means taking precautions to assure the town isn’t overstepping with enforcement.
This entails providing a level of autonomy to those owners who have short-term rentals that have no record of disturbances, not restricting rentals to owner-occupancy and not placing any significant time restriction on rental terms.
“We have waited too long to do anything, so we need to find an in-between, and we need to do it soon. It will take time, but this begins moving us in the right direction,” Chesebrough said. “Doing nothing is not OK, but for some these rentals are the only way they are able to afford their home. We need to keep sight of that.”
The next meeting will be held July 20 from 5:30 to 7:30 p.m. at the Velvet Mill.
To share views, ask questions or provide input, contact Director of Economic and Community Development Susan Cullen by email at scullen@stonington-ct.gov or First Selectman Danielle Chesebrough by email at dchesebrough@stonington-ct.gov.
