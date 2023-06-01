STONINGTON — Coming from a family with numerous loved ones of all ages who struggle daily with mental health conditions, a Wequetequock resident named Phil shared his first-hand stories of what it has been like to deal with the challenges.
Speaking before a roundtable of local community partners that included town officials and staff, police, school administrators and medical professionals, he was composed but clear in his struggles as he told personal tales of his role as a caregiver and the less-than-desirable moments that would have been exponentially worse if not for understanding law enforcement personnel.
“It is all very frustrating. Getting the state to do anything has been brutal,” he said during the discussion. “The system needs an overhaul.”
For town officials, police and nonprofits in the community, there are countless tales from residents like Phil, especially as resources across the region become more taxed, staffing continues to dwindle and funding for mental health services remains stagnant. It is also why more than a dozen community leaders came together Wednesday for the second Stonington Mental Health Matters Roundtable, a follow up to the first-ever event held last July.
The hour-and-a-half discussion was led by First Selectman Danielle Chesebrough with help from Administrative Assistant Stacey Haskell and included participation from several residents as well as representatives of the United Way of Connecticut, Always Home, Stonington police, Stonington Public Schools, Human Services, Administrative Services, the Pawcatuck Neighborhood Center, Stonington Arms and the Child & Family Agency of Southeastern Connecticut.
Those involved said that while there has been progress and added partnerships since the inaugural roundtable discussion nearly a year ago, communication with the public continues to be a concern and residents express constant frustrations with being unable to find or access the right resources to meet emergency mental health needs.
It isn’t a new issue, said Stonington Human Services Director Leanne Theodore, who noted that those needing mental health assistance were already severely underserved when she first joined the department 20 years ago. The COVID-19 pandemic created a situation that exposed the severity and need to address the issue, but she said the problem is decades in the making.
“This has always been part of the discussion, since day one,” she said. “It has reached a point where there are long wait lists and people in crisis are being sent right back home. This is much bigger than Stonington. When some of the hospitals in the region closed a while back, the responsibility of caring for mental health patients fell back to those in their home.”
According to the National Alliance on Mental Illness, 1 in 5 U.S. adults experience a mental illness each year, with 1 in 20 experiencing serious mental illness. Furthermore, research shows that 1 in 6 youths between the ages of 6 and 17 are also impacted by mental health disorders each year.
One of the issues in recent years is that as understanding of issues has improved, so have the number of diagnosed cases and mental health incidents. That doesn’t mean efforts in the community in recent years haven’t helped to create some solutions.
Community Officer Joe Saunders and Community Outreach Specialist Deanna Rushlow have worked alongside Theodore and her staff over the past two years to follow up with at-risk individuals throughout town as part of a new program. The effort has led to weekly visits to about 10 individuals and regular visits to 30 Stonington residents that represent a wide spectrum of experiences and challenges, Rushlow said, and has provided hope and recovery to many who take advantage of the opportunity.
While efforts continue and resources are in place, United Way of Connecticut CEO and President Lisa Tepper Bates said town officials and concerned citizens must voice their concerns and the challenges they are facing, including contacting legislators and speaking in Hartford during annual budget discussions.
Many nonprofits, including the United Way, have sought to provide solutions as a way of establishing a stronger network for Connecticut residents, but funding has remained level over the past decade, resulting in significant loss of resources without any additional money over that time to counter inflation and other increases in costs.
“The social services model in Connecticut is not like other states, and we rely heavily on nonprofits in our state,” said Tepper Bates. “Everyone has faced flat, level funding over the past decade ago, and it reflects in operations.”
The United Way had 32 crisis assistance members to answer calls and aid residents 10 years ago, but with no new money that has now dwindled to 17 staff members despite increases in state population and needs over that time.
Stonington Arms Community Manager Stacy Cassata said dwindling resources and lack of additional funding has also had a strong, negative impact on seniors and disabled residents as well. While the housing complex is fortunate to have some training, she said there are several residents with fears and dementia, and there isn’t anyone to call or professionals to send them to to get help.
Unfortunately at the youth level, while there are numerous new resources and school-based programs to provide mental health assistance, Stonington Public Schools Director of Special Service Allison Van Etten said there aren’t any options for students with serious needs right now either.
“There are no beds for those 18 and under, even in extreme circumstances,” Van Etten said. “Even when things escalate, they are sending them to the hospital then they answer the right questions and two or three days later, they are right back out again. We just can’t do it alone.”
Both organizations discussed trying to partner together in providing a connection to develop friendly relationships between seniors and students, as well as using the programs to recruit volunteers from both groups who could help to make a greater impact, whether by making friendly calls to those in the community or helping with one of the nonprofit operations.
Tepper Bates said targeting the state legislature and seeking added funding would also be an important part of getting resources and support from the state. The group plans to connect through email and attend aspects of the general session in Hartford next spring to voice concerns and the need for more resources from a state level.
“We need to be the squeaky wheel,” Tepper Bates said.
Town staff and nonprofits also expressed the desire to enhance communications and seek to provide both an all-in-one website with links and develop a future printed book that would be made available through Stonington Human Services to bring all service contact information to one place.
For more information on mental health resources, visit 211ct.com, a nonprofit run by the United Way of Connecticut, or visit the mental health awareness page on the Stonington town website at stonington-ct.gov/home/news/mental-health-awareness.
“This is just another step in moving our community forward, and I hope that we can come back in a few months and reconnect to see how else we might be able to lean on each other,” Chesebrough said.
