STONINGTON — Use of recreational marijuana became legal for those over 21 in Connecticut on July 1, but it will soon be up to residents to determine the fate of marijuana cultivation and sales in the community.
Members of the Board of Selectmen on Wednesday approved a question for referendum on Oct. 5 asking eligible voters whether to approve an ordinance that would restrict the processing and/or sales in Stonington moving forward. The referendum will also include a question as a result of a petition to determine whether to approve a tax abatement for developers seeking to build a residential complex at the former Campbell’s Grain site.
“There are a number of different opinions that have been expressed on the topic, and (the Board of Selectmen) want to give the residents an opportunity to do their homework, share their concerns and decide what is best for their community,” First Selectman Danielle Chesebrough said. “There are pros and cons either way, and the taxpayers should determine the best way to proceed.”
The board also established a public hearing on Sept. 27 to allow the community to speak ahead of the referendum and share their thoughts, but no action will be taken.
As presented, Chesebrough said voters will need to determine specifically whether to prohibit cannabis industry development in Stonington. The question reads, “shall the town of Stonington adopt an ordinance prohibiting the establishment of a cannabis establishment within town limits?”
“The law as written already allows for cannabis sales, so from a legal perspective we would only adopt an ordinance that would prohibit it,” she explained. “It can be confusing, but we want people to be aware that a ‘YES’ vote would prohibit sales, and a ‘NO’ vote would allow for an establishment to exist.”
The question comes after state legislators passed regulations and guidelines earlier this year that approved legalizing recreational marijuana. Certain aspects of possession became legal as of July 1, but businesses have not yet been allowed to move forward in selling products. According to an article from the Associated Press, legislators indicated that it would be “at least May” of 2022 before cannabis dispensaries would be able to open to the general public. Residents without a medical marijuana card are restricted from growing any marijuana at home until 2023.
Across the state, towns have sought to determine the impact that the establishment of marijuana would have. Some Connecticut towns have voted to establish moratoriums as boards continue to review aspects of the law, while other municipalities have taken action to prohibit cultivation or sales in their communities. Still others have indicated a willingness to move forward in allowing for sales.
Chesebrough notes that there are arguments both for and against the sale of marijuana in town, but noted that communities who are open to welcoming such businesses could receive considerable financial support as a result of the legal sales.
Under the new law, cities and towns have discretion to either allow or prohibit cannabis-related businesses within their borders, including regulating use of signs and hours of operation. The law specifically limits the number of shops or facilities by allowing one retailer and one grower for every 25,000 residents. As a result, the town would only be eligible for one of each and a second business could not open as long as the first remains in operation.
If approved, state laws would allow the town to also bill cannabis businesses up to $50,000 for extra police and infrastructure needs and may implement a 3% local sales tax on any marijuana sales.
Some in the community have expressed concerns over the popularity of such a shop, noting that with the geographical location it could lead to a rise in crime, traffic congestion or both. Chesebrough said that, even if allowed, any business would still need to go through the formal zoning process, which would allow town officials to monitor and regulate development plans in an effort to avoid any issue.
“This isn’t something that would likely go downtown or in an area already impacted by traffic,” she said. “Any business would be subject to go through the zoning board for approval.”
The referendum on Oct. 5 will be held from 6 a.m. to 8 p.m., with those in the first and third district to vote at the Stonington Fire House on Main Street; those in the second district to vote at the former Pawcatuck Middle School; and those in districts four and five to vote at the B.F. Hoxie Fire House in Mystic.
