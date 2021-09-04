STONINGTON — The Town of Stonington assessor’s office offers some tax exemptions for veterans. The last filing day for an exemption for the October 2021 grand list is Thursday, Sept. 30. An honorable discharge form DD214 or, if still on active duty, a letter from a commanding officer, must be on file with the town clerk’s office for the exemption.
To qualify, veterans must have served 90 or more cumulative days during wartime, unless the war lasted less than 90 days. Veterans without taxable property in their names, but who lease a vehicle, may receive reimbursement of taxes equal to the exemption. Active-duty residents may receive an exemption of one motor vehicle in addition to the veteran’s exemption.
Disabled veterans that have established eligibility for the exemption do not have to file an annual statement with the Veterans’ Administration unless there is a change in the percentage of disability.
Married veterans with a total 2020 income of $45,800 or less, or a single veteran with an income of $37, 600 or less, may apply for an additional exemption by Friday, Oct. 1.
Non-resident active duty servicemen on military orders stationed in Connecticut may apply for an exemption of motor vehicles under the Federal Soldiers and Sailors Relief Act.
For more information, call 860-535-5098 or email assessor@stonington-ct.gov. The town hall is open Monday through Friday, 8:30 a.m. to 4 p.m. Masks are required to enter the building.
