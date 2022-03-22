STONINGTON — Applications are being accepted for the Stonington COVID Response Grants offered by the town of Stonington. The grants are for a one-time allocation of funds to help local small businesses and nonprofits. The program is funded with $62,000 of the town of Stonington’s American Rescue Plan Act allocation of funds and is a result of a proposal made by the Ocean Community Chamber of Commerce. It is intended to support investments that help the local economy continue to address COVID-19 impact and recovery. Grants require a 100% match by the applicant.
There are two types of grants available, one for physical improvement grants up to $10,000 and the other for COVID-related reimbursement up to $2,500. Applications will be considered for privately held businesses and nonprofit organizations located, registered, and licensed, if applicable, to operate in the town of Stonington and established before Oct. 1, 2021.
The application deadline is Thursday, March 31. If the program is not oversubscribed during the first round, a second round will open up with an application deadline of May 1.
To apply or for more information, visit oceanchamber.org/business-links or stonington-ct.gov/selectmens-office/pages/stonington-covid-response-grants.
