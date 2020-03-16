Government services in both Stonington and North Stonington are making a move to digital- and phone-based operations as the community seeks to adjust to social distancing recommendations set forth by the National Centers for Disease Control and Ledge Light Health District in an effort to curb the spread of COVID-19.
Stonington First Selectman Danielle Chesebrough and North Stonington First Selectman Michael Urgo each said Monday that the towns are making several adjustments in operations, including closing town halls in both communities to in-person interactions with the public and instead conducting business online and over the phone.
“We are trying to get creative in finding solutions that promote the social distancing recommended by the CDC,” Chesebrough said. “We will continue to be as flexible as we can, but do encourage the public to call with questions.”
Over the weekend, the CDC put forth guidelines calling for all gatherings of 50 people or more to be postponed until May. All citizens were urged once again to practice social distancing, which involves taking as much caution as possible to avoid in-person interaction. The efforts are designed to halt the spread of the coronavirus.
Stonington and North Stonington each took measures toward that end Monday, closing town halls to in-person interaction. Doors will remain locked in both communities, but Chesebrough and Urgo each said staff remains committed to serving the community, and they encouraged residents and business owners to conduct business remotely through each town’s website or over the phone.
In Stonington, employees are also being asked to practice safe social-distancing techniques, including using teleconferencing when necessary for group conversations and keeping a safe distance from fellow employees as much as possible. Urgo said similar protocols have been put in place for staff in North Stonington.
Chesebrough said it was a tough decision, but that the goal of the adjustment is to continue to offer services while simultaneously protecting the health and well-being of town employees.
“The real goal here is to limit the contact and exposure to conditions that could allow for spread of the coronavirus,” she said. She noted that many employees needed to work from town hall in order to have access to specific resources, but noted that employees who are able to work from home have been asked to do so whenever possible.
The Ledge Light Health District, which serves both communities, also announced Monday that effective immediately, the district would be cancelling office hours at all of its satellite locations. Director of Health Steve Mansfield said customers are highly encouraged to conduct their business through the district website at www.llhd.com.
For those in North Stonington, Urgo was able to provide a description of the adjustments and reasoning through a video posted to YouTube and shared on the town’s Facebook page Sunday night following a press conference by Connecticut Gov. Ned Lamont. The videos are produced through a partnership with the Milltown Monitor and are available at https://www.youtube.com/channel/UCOb_EzFRmpvROTuu-TxeFQQ.
In the video, Urgo stressed the importance of banding together and showing solidarity with some of the challenges ahead. He said community understanding and participation will be essential in “flattening the curve” moving forward.
“We are looking to expand use of video to keep the public informed and keep the public connected,” he said. “We are going to continue to operate as we can and continue to get work done. There are a lot of potential initiatives to explore moving forward that could make that happen.”
Virtual meetings
Stonington and North Stonington will both be making adjustments to their public meeting schedule as part of an effort to meet CDC guidelines while still conducting important business and maintaining an open line of communication for public input and feedback, officials said. Urgo said one way of doing this will be use of livestreaming and comment feeds to host full virtual meetings.
With budget season already here, Urgo said that the Board of Selectmen, Board of Finance and Board of Education will all move forward with meetings in the coming weeks. Through the partnership with Milltown Monitor, each of these meetings will be broadcast on YouTube and shared through the town’s Facebook page.
Urgo said the change is temporary to meet the CDC recommendations and is part of a relief package signed by Lamont to allow virtual meetings in the coming weeks.
“All non-essential meetings have been postponed, but we are going to move forward with the live broadcasts. We are still seeking transparency and will be doing what we can to make sure the public still has a voice,” Urgo said.
Although there will be no live public comment periods as part of the meetings, Urgo said members of the public are invited and encouraged to share their thoughts as comments under the meeting links on the town’s Facebook page, under the appropriate meeting video on the Milltown Monitor YouTube page, or may email comments@milltownmonitor.com.
Chesebrough said technology is not as advanced in Stonington just yet, but the community is looking at utilizing YouTube, Facebook Live and other services. In the meantime, she said most meetings for the next three weeks have already been canceled. The town will utilize telecommunications technology to host several Board of Finance budget deliberations this week, but those meetings will not be open to the public.
No official votes are expected at those meetings, she said, and, due to the restrictive nature of a conference call, there will be no public comments. The budget is tentatively slated to go before the public at a hearing on April 9, and Chesebrough said officials are already looking at a variety of solutions, including delaying the hearing or establishing a virtual hearing online.
“Right now we are looking closely at that April 9 date and exploring how we can get public input,” she said. She noted the town would consider filing for an extension from the state, depending on what options are made available to the state’s municipalities, and would not move forward on any budget vote without a hearing.
Other services
Chesebrough said in addition to changes at town hall, Stonington has also made the decision to close the Stonington Human Services office to the public, and senior center activities at the Pawcatuck Neighborhood Center have also been suspended. In North Stonington, the senior center is also closed to adhere to recommendations.
That doesn’t mean those in need won’t receive services, however.
The PNC and Human Services Department are each continuing to provide assistance to all customers, and changes implemented to limit face-to-face interactions have allowed the PNC to continue to operate the food pantry. Chesebrough said multiple town agencies are also working together to streamline efforts and noted that several in the community have stepped up to help deliver food to those who are homebound.
With students out of school, Human Services has also partnered with Stonington Public Schools and will continue to provide breakfast and lunch options for children through an organized curbside pickup in the parking lot of Stonington Human Services. The meals are available to Stonington children only, but will be provided to all youth free of charge.
“When you look at our numbers, 30% of our students are eligible for free and reduced lunch,” Chesebrough said. “By banding together, we are able to offer this service to all our local children and to help families in this time of need.”
In the weeks to come, Chesebrough and Urgo said the communities will also seek to implement additional programs that could help the public better connect with one another while still practicing social distancing. One such concept is a series of daily virtual forums, which Chesebrough said could be used to connect seniors to other seniors, or children to other children, in a safe, protected online environment.
Both Chesebrough and Urgo said they know the weeks ahead will prove challenging for many in the community, but they believe that the towns will band together and do what’s best to protect and help one another.
“We have been fortunate here in Connecticut that as of right now we are still at a point where we can do some things to help ourselves,” Urgo said. “Social distancing is going to be really important here. There is proven reasoning behind this and why it’s important to flatten the curve. If we band together, we can make that happen and we will get through it.”
