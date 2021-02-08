STONINGTON — Nearly 41% of renters and 29% of homeowners in town are considered to be cost-burdened, according to a study through the Southeastern Connecticut Council of Governments, spending more than 30% on housing and creating difficulties in affording other necessities, including food, clothing, transportation and medical care.
Stonington officials said this week that as many homes seek to tighten their budgets nearly a year into the pandemic, the level of struggle shows clearly the need for the town to develop a long-term, sustainable affordability plan that will help provide relief for families and assure that there are quality, reasonably priced housing options available to people of all socioeconomic backgrounds.
The town is moving forward with efforts to draft the community’s first formal Housing Affordability Plan, an effort that will seek to incorporate town needs and state requirements with input from residents received during a preliminary public meeting held in late January. The town recently received a state grant that was used to hire housing expert and planning consultant Donald Poland, of Gorman + York, to research and write the plan.
“This is the natural next step in the process, which began with the community conversation we held last week, but we will need the public to be involved throughout this process,” First Selectman Danielle Chesebrough said Friday. “At the end of the day, the expert is a great resource, but this is Stonington’s plan, so we will continue to seek out resident participation.”
Poland is expected to develop a written draft in the coming weeks, with a goal of completing the document before the end of March. Town residents would then be asked to review the plan and provide additional feedback during a spring public hearing.
The community formally kicked off the process on Jan. 26, when Poland led a public meeting that contained approximately 40 participants from around the community, including elected officials, town staff, residents and business owners. The 1.5-hour virtual community conversation, hosted by the Stonington Department of Planning and the Economic Development Commission, allowed Poland and town officials to explain the need for additional resources in the community as communities across the U.S. struggle with an affordable housing crisis.
Poland said during the conversation that “affordable housing” is often confused with federally subsidized public housing, but Poland told participants that the term actually refers to quality living options for residents across the economic spectrum. A mixed income apartment development typically consists of market rate units and 30% or more of the units priced below market rate.
In Stonington, Connecticut records show that about 6% of housing is qualified as affordable. The level of affordable housing available falls considerably short of the 10% state goal for each municipality.
By offering a diverse range of housing options, Poland said a community can help attract new, younger workers, provide an opportunity for retirees to remain in the community, and ensure those who work in our community also have the option to live there. Susan Cullen, director of economic and community development in Stonington, said in a news release that providing additional affordable housing is necessary to help retain options for residents and encourage economic growth.
“Closing the gap will not only benefit individuals, but also our broader community. When people spend too much on their housing, they spend less supporting local businesses and organizations,” Cullen said“This is a challenge that needs an array of creative tools to solve, which the new affordability plan will outline.”
Chesebrough said there should be widespread interest among Stonington residents. As part of the plan, she said the town is seeking to develop solutions that would provide affordable options for important demographics, including those who have retired or are retiring and living on a fixed income as well as young individuals who are still working to establish a life for themselves.
Input from residents will remain an essential part of the process, even moving forward, and both Chesebrough and Cullen encouraged residents to see Poland’s initial presentation, available at https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=tS_GUYhA-WQ&t=192s, and to share ideas with town staff.
“Once the draft is completed within the next month, additional community input will be sought,” Cullen said. “The town and the EDC look forward to partnering with all residents to develop the Stonington Housing Affordability Plan.”
