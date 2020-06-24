STONINGTON — Town officials will move forward in securing a $10 million bond to address repair needs and improvements at three sewer facilities and 17 pumping stations, and officials said Wednesday that the project could be ready to seek proposals as early as August.
Members of the Board of Finance unanimously approved the plan to bond $10 million for the project Tuesday evening, supporting a measure passed by the Board of Selectmen earlier this month following a public hearing. First Selectman Danielle Chesebrough said the project is necessary to prevent more widespread issues with the sewer system, and with it, greater costs, in the coming years.
"We have received widespread support for this project since we first introduced it, and 14 of the 15 letters we received on this matter were written by residents and business owners who were expressing full support for moving forward," Chesebrough said. "The last letter did ask that we consider alternative funding, but was still supportive and understanding of the need for this project."
The bond request, which would normally be sent for referendum as set forth in the town charter, was approved by first the Board of Selectmen and later the Board of Finance as a result of the COVID-19 pandemic. The process used to approve the bond followed guidelines set forth in an executive order from Connecticut Gov. Ned Lamont that allowed towns to bypass town meetings or referendums in 2020 as a result of the pandemic.
With approval for funding, the Water Pollution Control Authority will now be responsible for developing a detailed plan that identifies each aspect of the project, including determining which pump houses would be considered a top priority, before building a request for proposals. Chesebrough said the town anticipates having an RFP ready to send to bid as early as August.
"We are hoping to be ready for the bid process ready before the end of August so that we can begin to move forward with repairs," Chesebrough said.
Chesebrough said earlier this month that the impact of the bond, which will be repaid over a 20-year period, is expected to cost the average taxpayer “no more than $53 per year.”
The approval came without much surprise, especially given members of the WPCA and each board expressed bipartisan support for the efforts during a joint meeting on June 3.
At that meeting, WPCA Executive Director Doug Nettleton provided an overview of repairs, which he said are necessary to prevent overburdening the town’s sewer system. Nettleton said bonding would allow the project to be addressed directly, and would provide a better option than attempting to fund the project through the town’s capital improvement budget over the next five years.
Chesebrough said in an interview earlier this month that system failures also pose environmental threats to the Mystic River, Pawcatuck River and Stonington Harbor.
There is currently a moratorium on new connections to the system, which is expected to remain in place until sewage is diverted from the Mystic treatment plant to an underused plant in Stonington Borough. Chesebrough said completing the project and lifting this moratorium is essential in building a long-term development plan for the town and to continue to grow the town's grand list.
With the bond now passed, the town will also be able to reallocate $1 million in the town's 2020-21 operating budget that had also been designated to begin work on the sewer system repairs.
Chesebrough said that the Board of Finance would work with residents to determine the best use for that money. She said it would likely involve putting approximately $500,000 into the rainy day fund and using the other $500,000 for other needs such as paving and sidewalk repairs, but that additional discussions are still needed before that money will be reallocated.
"Now that funding has been approved, we have already turned it over to the WPCA and members are expected to begin work at their next meeting," Chesebrough said.
