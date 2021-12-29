STONINGTON — When learning the ropes on what it took to serve in a leadership role for the Stonington Police Department, there’s one conversation that Capt. Todd Olson had with his predecessor, Jerry Desmond, that still stands out clearly in his mind.
Known for his round-the-clock commitment to the community, Olson recalled how Desmond would call the third-shift supervisor regularly to check on things or stop by the station on his day off. Curious about how he was able to balance it all with his personal life, Olson stopped one day as he was in training to become captain and asked Desmond, “Do you ever not think about the police department?”
“He didn’t hesitate as he turned to me and said, ‘No, it’s on my mind morning, noon and night,’” Olson said. “That was the kind of man Jerry was, and it is an example of the dedication he had to this community.”
In his 63 years, Jerry Desmond touched the lives of many across the community in roles as a 40-year officer, boating safety specialist, former school resource officer, longtime gymnastics and youth football coach. He is known as the “first voice of the Stonington Police Department.”
The town will come together this weekend to say goodbye to Desmond, who died on Christmas Eve at Westerly Hospital following a battle with cancer.
Desmond’s wife, Jacquelyn (Gauvin) Desmond, and other family members will receive friends from 11 a.m. to 2 p.m. and 5 p.m. to 8 p.m. on Sunday in the Stonington High School gymnasium. Funeral services are scheduled to take place on Monday at 11:30 a.m. at St. Michael Church, 60 Liberty St., in Pawcatuck. Following his service, he will be buried at St. Michael Cemetery.
Masks are required when entering the high school Sunday and in church on Monday.
Although he wasn’t born in Stonington, Desmond moved to town in 1963, when he was just 5 years old, and never left, joining the police department and making a name for himself as a public servant and volunteer.
Police Chief J. Darren Stewart, who joined the force alongside Desmond over 3½ decades ago, said there wasn’t anything that Desmond wouldn’t do for the town, noting that even when he retired from his full-time role, he never stopped working as a reserve officer at major events and always offered help when needed.
“At his retirement party, I recall looking around to see all those who came out to say ‘thank you.’ There were so many people from throughout the community, including many families he had helped out in the toughest of times,” Stewart said. “He was a mentor to many, a coach, a good officer and a good friend.”
After serving as a reserve officer, Desmond joined the force full time in the ’70s and went on to have a 34-year career, retiring after attaining the rank of captain and serving in the role for 17 years. It was a career that almost didn’t happen, however.
Desmond attended Southern Connecticut State University as an education major with aspirations to become a teacher, family members said in his obituary. When he graduated, he was unable to find a reliable teaching job and became a police officer instead, as well as an assistant football coach and assistant track and field coach at SCSU and head coach of the girls gymnastics team for Stonington High School, where he continued to coach until recently.
“Working with youth was one of the most rewarding parts of his career, a high point being the 1991 SHS state champion football team, which he described as ‘a season of a lifetime’ with his friend Bob Mitchell,” the family said.
Stonington High Gymnastics Head Coach Leslie Gomes, who has led the team for 28 years with Desmond as an assistant coach and worked with him for 41 years, said it is only fitting that he will be received in the gymnasium, a place where he helped change so many lives.
For every moment of strict instruction and demand for discipline that Gomes had with her girls, she said Desmond countered with a unique ability to help the team to relax and focus. The combination proved beneficial for the girls, who were able to improve and perform better both in competition and in school.
“He made a positive difference in the life of every girl who came through our program,” Gomes said on Wednesday. “The way he came in each day, he would always have so much wit about him that it was hard not to relax and just have fun.”
“I’m still in shock,” she said. “As I go into the gym every day, I still expect to see him walk through those doors. It is hard to know he won’t be able to continue building on all those he’d helped, to think of all the girls who will never get the opportunity to learn from such a grounded, positive role model like Jerry.”
After the sudden change in career paths following college, Desmond excelled in his role as a community police officer. He graduated from the FBI Training Academy in Quantico and received a master’s degree in homeland security leadership from UConn.
Stewart said it didn’t take long for Jerry to become “the voice of the department,” and he said that the agency could not have had a better representative.
After serving for eight years as a community resource officer working with Stonington Public Schools, Desmond was promoted to sergeant. He was then promoted to captain and served for 17 years, where he truly became known as the department’s voice. He was the first to provide recorded messages to residents as part of the then-new Everbridge reverse notification phone system and was the spokesman for the department, dealing with media inquiries and working as an integral member of the team that helped provide planning and oversight when the new police headquarters was constructed.
“That is who Jerry was. He was always a leader, and for years he was known as the face of the department,” said state Rep. Greg Howard, a longtime volunteer and Stonington police detective serving in his freshman term as legislator.
“Between his work in the community as a volunteer and his dedication as an officer, he was at almost every event the town had,” Howard said. “When you thought of Stonington police, you thought of Jerry Desmond, and he brought a positive attitude to the job and was a positive reflection of policing in general.”
Stewart said he was also instrumental in helping the Stonington Police Department establish its marine division, acquiring a boat for the department via state grants. Desmond also hosted numerous boating safety classes and events in the community, Stewart said, and retired from his full-time role only because he had a rare opportunity to go on and serve as a boating safety instructor and expert with the Connecticut Department of Energy and Environmental Protection.
The move allowed him to use his years of work as an officer and initial training as a teacher to put an exclamation on “an excellent career in public service,” Stewart said.
“There are so many memories of Jerry for so many of us,” Stewart said. “He came in with a smile every day, called everyone ‘doctor’ and was as quick-witted as they come. Jerry always brought a positive attitude with him and was willing to do what it took to make a difference. He will be truly missed.”
